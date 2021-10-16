Ryan Gosling star and producer of the film noir The Actor

Ryan Gosling will star in a feature film titled The Actor, which is an adaptation of Donald E. Westlake’s novel “Memory”. The Deadline website reports that Duke Johnson (Anomalisa) will direct and adapt the novel, written by Westlake in the 1960s and published posthumously, alongside screenwriter Stephen Cooney (Princess Cyd).

Movie Ryan Gosling will play a stuntman in the Deadpool 2 director’s new film

Ryan Gosling will play New York actor Paul Cole, “beaten and presumed dead in 1950s Ohio. Deprived of his memory and stuck in a mysterious town, Paul struggles to return home, reconnect and reclaim the life and identity he has lost. The actor follows a journey that is comparable to many: finding a home, finding love and, finally, finding oneself ”.

The official synopsis of the novel:

THE CRIME IS OVER IN A MINUTE –

THE CONSEQUENCES LAST A LIFETIME Hospitalized after a relationship with another man’s wife ends in violence, Paul Cole has only one goal: to rebuild his shattered life. But with his memory damaged, the police haunt him and there is no way even to go home, Paul is facing great hardships – and a sad fate if he fails … This final, unedited novel by three-time Edgar Award winner Donald E. Westlake is a noir masterpiece, a dark and painful portrait of a man’s struggle against ruthless forces that threaten to strip him of his own identity.

Donald E. Westlake, considered one of the greatest crime writers of all time, has published many books under different pseudonyms throughout his career.The writer has had many awards including an Oscar nomination for his screenplay for the film Risky Habits (The Grifters), based on a Jim Thompson novel. Among the films based on his novels we remember Payback – Porter’s Revenge based on the novel “Anonima carrogne” and starring Mel Gibson; The scrounger and the thief based on the novel “Worse than this …” with Martin Lawrence and Danny DeVito, Head hunter by Costa-Gavras based on the novel “The Ax” e Parker with Jason Statham and Jennifer Lopez based on the novel “Flashfire: Fire at will”.

Ryan Gosling will produce “The Actor” with Ken Kao of Waypoint Entertainment. Gosling and Kao are also working together on the Phil Lord and Chris Miller-directed adaptation of Andy Weir’s novel “Project Hail Mary” in development at MGM and the reboot. Wolfman by Leigh Whannell in development at Universal.