Ryan Gosling starring in Duke Johnson’s film

The Actor will see Ryan Gosling engaging in an elegant and gritty action film adapted from the novel Memory

In what looks like a hot spot for Berlin’s upcoming European Film Market, Ryan Gosling he is committed to acting in The Actor, with Duke Johnson directing a screenplay he wrote with Stephen Cooney, based on the novel Memory by Donald E. Westlake.

Ryan Gosling will produce with Waypoint Entertainment’s Ken Kao, Johnson and his Innerlight Films partner Abigail Spencer and Paul Young through his Make Good brand. Gosling will play New York actor Paul Cole, who was beaten and presumed dead in 1950s Ohio. Deprived of his memory and stuck in a mysterious town, Paul struggles to return home and put together and reclaim the life and identity he has lost. The Actor describes a journey that can be compared to many: finding a home, finding love and, finally, finding oneself. For those who want to see Gosling in another elegant and gritty action movie like Drive, this seems to deliver on many promises. Gosling is currently preparing to star with Chris Evans in The Gray Man, a great global action drama that Netflix hopes to evolve into a great franchise, directed by the helmsmen of Avengers: Endgame Joe and Anthony Russo.

Johnson is best known for co-directing the Oscar-nominated animated film with Charlie Kaufman Anomalisa. The Actor marks the latest collaboration between Gosling and Kao, who are collaborating on the Phil Lord and Chris Miller directed adaptation of the Andy Weir Project novel Hail Mary at MGM e Wolfman by Leigh Whannell at Universal.

