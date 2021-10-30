Ryan Gosling starring with Margot Robbie of the fur on the iconic doll

Barbie has found her Ken, and that Ken. In fact, Ryan Gosling will be alongside Margot Robbie in the Warner-Bros film Barbie. The iconic Mattel doll model for girls from the 70s onwards arrives in the cinema. Finally, even the very blond and very physical Barbie will have to humanize herself and face the problems of everyday life, even if perhaps always in her 4-storey villa and with her pink spider. Several sources have reported that Eva Mendes’ partner, with whom he shares two girls, has closed the negotiations to play Ken alongside Margot Robbie, chosen to play the role of the very blonde Barbie. The highly anticipated film stars Oscar nominee Greta Gerwig (known to the public for Lady Bird, winner of a Golden Globe for Best Comedy or Music Film, and Little Women, Oscar nominee for Best Non-Original Screenplay). ).

Barbie becomes human

There are no further official details on the film for the moment, but from the space mind of Gerwig a compelling plot is expected, as well as an aesthetic with attention to the smallest details. What is certain is that Ryan Gosling would be the most beautiful Ken ever. The director Greta Gerwig has also written the screenplay for this new and certainly original film together with Noah Baumbach, a project that wants to humanize the statuesque Barbie, transforming her into a girl who will soon have to deal with the difficulties of everyone’s life. the days, away from the world of Barbieland.

At the moment, no further details of the plot of the film are known, including the role that Ken will have history but wearing is that the two actors already make us daydream. Among the producers of Barbie we find Robbie with her LuckyChap Entertainment, together with Mattel Films and Warner Bros. Pictures. The role of the iconic Mattel doll, who has been loved and desired by generations of children for more than 60 years, has been fought over by actresses of a certain depth, including Amy Schumer and Anne Hathaway. Filming is scheduled to begin next year, with a release in cinemas around the world scheduled for 2023.