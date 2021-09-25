Ryan Gosling, the best movies from Blue Valentine to La La Land

Since when Ryan Gosling appeared for the first time before our eyes (al Mickey Mouse Club, aka the TV show that launched the likes of Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Justin Timberlake) was love at first sight. Handsome, charming, sensitive, intelligent, funny, romantic, faithful and who knows what else, Ryan seems to perfectly embody the 2.0 version of a modern prince charming without blemish and without fear. Yup Eva Mendes, this is the man you met in 2011 on the set of the film Like a thunder, who you married in 2016 and we all love madness. His being “naturally perfect” both on and off the set then did nothing but increase to embarrassing levels Gosling’s aura of coolness, which has grown from film to film thanks to a long series of interpretations so iconic that they have entered history. of the cinema. THE movie that they made Ryan Gosling one of the most loved Hollywood actors are really many and each of his interpretations has always been able to make us dream, some more than others, however, have entered our hearts making us fall in love with him forever, forever and ever.

The movies where we fell in love with Ryan Gosling

The pages of our life

This was the first film where the marvel of Ryan struck us to the heart thanks to the (crazy) character of Noah Calhoun, a resolute but sensitive boy whose love for Allie (aka Rachel McAdams) is so total and all-encompassing that it becomes the only important thing in his life. The boy, in fact, in order to have her (or even just be able to have an appointment with her) is willing to do anything, including finding himself hanging from a Ferris wheel with his pants down and boxers in plain sight. Too much? No, because even in moments where romanticism seems to be there to lapse of the most gooey sweetness, Ryan always manages not to lapse into banality, making even the most sugary moment be deep and thick. Come on let’s face it, don’t lose your head for Gosling in The pages of our life it’s practically impossible!

Blue Valentine

After the infinite sweetness of The pages of our life, here is that in Blue Valentine romanticism gives way to the reality of real life, made up of relationships that are born but also that unfortunately end, perhaps even badly. In this film, Ryan and co-star Michelle Williams play a couple whose feeling that unites them ends up deteriorating, wearing both of them down. Although in this film love rhymes with suffering and torment, here is the interpretation of Gosling it was so touching and wonderful that it was nominated for a Golden Globe. Do we want to talk about the scene where Dean (aka Ryan) sings a beautiful song while playing the ukulele? The eye to heart here is assured!

Crazy, Stupid, Love

In Crazy, Stupid, Love Ryan takes on the role of Jacob, a womanizer who takes poor Cal under his wing, a 40-year-old “slightly loser” who has just been left by his wife but who, thanks to his “new friend”, learns the art of seduction and courtship. Meanwhile, however, the character played by Gosling falls madly in love with Hannah (ie Emma Stone) which, after some hesitation, capitulates in front of Jacob’s overwhelming charm. The cult moment? When Ryan takes off his shirt and remains bare-chested. Yes, this moment was love at first sight.

La La Land

The musical set in Hollywood almost won the Oscar for best film and this speaks volumes about the beauty of this film which, in our humble opinion, is still perfect. Also on this occasion Ryan is unsurpassed and this not only because he demonstrates an unexpected talent for dancing, but also because within La La Land the 40-year-old actor proves to have very enviable singing skills and a certain ear for music. In fact, in order to play the fascinating jazz player Sebastian Wilder, Eva Mendez’s husband had to learn to play the piano, obtaining truly exceptional results in a very short time. Ryan Gosling, too cool to be real!

