Ryan Gosling: the change of look that was made to play “Ken” – People – Culture

The film industry is increasingly committed to telling stories through ‘live action’, and not only with superhero productions. Now it is the turn of Barbie, the iconic doll launched on the market in 1959, which accompanied more than a generation of young people.

According to rumours, Ryan Gosling would be in charge of giving life to ‘Ken’Well, he was already seen on the street with a very different ‘look’ and platinum hair.

Paparazzi cameras recently captured Gosling on the street looking relaxed in casual clothes and a cap on his head, but the cute hair detail didn’t go unnoticed. The images quickly spread on social networks and fans reacted with emotion.

According to the media ‘Entertainment Weekly’, the actor would still be in negotiations to play ‘Ken’. However, the physical change would indicate that his next film role would be that of Barbie’s famous boyfriend.

The film, which was announced a few months ago, will be directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie in the role of Barbie. The actress is recognized, among other roles, for playing ‘Harley Quinn’ in the world of DC Comics.

Likewise, Simu Liu, America Ferreira, Kate McKinnon and Alexandra Shipp will be the ones who complete this cast, as striking as it is captivating. Although a release date has not yet been set, it is known that filming is about to begin.

Ryan Gosling’s Other Movie Roles

Ryan Gosling’s artistic life began when he was just 12 years old. Born into a Mormon family in London, a Canadian city, he auditioned in Montreal for the show ‘The Mickey Mouse Club’ and won the position. From that moment he began to be part of the exclusive circle of Disney boys.

It was in 2000, when his name began to sound among the directors. After starring in ‘Remember the Titans’, alongside Denzel Washington, her popularity increased.

However, Gosling had previously participated in other productions. Such is the case of ‘The young Hercules’, a series of 50 chapters where he interpreted the adventures of that young man in Ancient Greece. For that job I also had platinum hair.

However, with ‘The Believer’ in 2001, Ryan stepped into the shoes of a neo-Nazi who also happened to be Jewish. Such was his performance that the film won the Best Film award at the Sundance Film Festival.

Later, in 2004, his fame increased after his role as ‘Noah Calhoun’ in ‘The Notebook’. A story in which he lived a torrid romance with Rachel McAdams, both on screen and off.

The 2017 he stood out for his performance in ‘La La Land’. Ryan played ‘Sebastian Wilder’, a musician who made a living thanks to playing the piano in the jazz ‘standards’, in a restaurant where no one listens to him while he dreams of reopening a legendary club.

The Nation (Argentina – GDA)

