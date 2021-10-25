Ryan Gosling to play Ken in the “Barbie” movie (On Monday 25 October 2021)

Barbie he would find his Ken. According to Deadline, the new movie starring Margot Robbie would choose Ryan Gosling as a male counterpart, thus aiming for a stellar cast. The indiscretion on the new movie directed by Greta Gerwig would then see the La La Land actor in talks with Warner Bros to take part in the… The article comes from Velvet Gossip.

Read on velvetgossip

Advertising





VelvetMagIta : Ryan Gosling to play #Ken in the #Barbie film opposite Margot Robbie #VelvetMag #Velvet – MegaNerd__ : #MargotRobbie and #RyanGosling will play the role of Barbie and Ken, respectively, in the very first dedicated live action… – ntesento : but ryan gosling can hurt me with his beautiful voice politely – therealengie : Harry, Niall and Ed: the trio of wonders. My heart is yours, before Ryan Gosling, with the heart – taravntolino : people see a movie with ryan gosling and think about me, i believe this is the highest goal i can aspire to in life –

Loading... Advertisements







Ryan Gosling







Follow the updates and see the latest videos on: Ryan Gosling





