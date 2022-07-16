Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to star alongside Margot Robbie in Barbie movie

Photo of James James18 mins ago
0 30 1 minute read

The world of cinema is about to give us another live action of a pop culture icon, it is the Barbie movie that will have Margot Robbie as the protagonist and today it is known that it will be accompanied by Ryan Gosling.

It may interest you:

The information came to light through the specialized medium The Hollywood Reporter.

The idea had been speculated for four years, but in 2019 the decision was made to produce it.

Even some network users have highlighted the light blonde color that Ryan Gosling has in his hair, pointing out that they may already be recording the movie.

Ryan Gosling. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

It has also been leaked that Emma Mackey, from ‘Sex Education’, would be with Robbie and Gosling in the Barbie movie.

The new film will be directed by Greta Gerwing and Noah Baumbach.

The live action of the famous doll is expected to be ready by the end of this year or the beginning of the next to reach theaters.

Journalist graduated from the Carlos Septién García School of Journalism in Mexico and with 17 years of experience. He is a lover of travel and the stories that emanate from them. A good book, a good movie… More from Daniel González

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James18 mins ago
0 30 1 minute read

Related Articles

Movies and series to binge on this cold weekend – Movies and TV

7 mins ago

Mbappé to virtually end Messi-Ronaldo hegemony – Foot11.com

8 mins ago

Expert says Kim Kardashian ‘irreparably damaged’ Marilyn Monroe’s dress

19 mins ago

Dear Quintero. Carmen Salinas remembers when she met the capo: “A very handsome man”

29 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button