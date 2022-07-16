Ryan Gosling to star alongside Margot Robbie in Barbie movie

The world of cinema is about to give us another live action of a pop culture icon, it is the Barbie movie that will have Margot Robbie as the protagonist and today it is known that it will be accompanied by Ryan Gosling.

The information came to light through the specialized medium The Hollywood Reporter.

The idea had been speculated for four years, but in 2019 the decision was made to produce it.

Even some network users have highlighted the light blonde color that Ryan Gosling has in his hair, pointing out that they may already be recording the movie.

Ryan Gosling. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

It has also been leaked that Emma Mackey, from ‘Sex Education’, would be with Robbie and Gosling in the Barbie movie.

The new film will be directed by Greta Gerwing and Noah Baumbach.

The live action of the famous doll is expected to be ready by the end of this year or the beginning of the next to reach theaters.