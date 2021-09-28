Ryan Gosling turns 40, here are all the details about his life

Happy birthday to Ryan Gosling who turned 40 on November 12th. A career that began when he was only 12 years old and a strong artistic versatility have catapulted him very soon into the Olympus of Hollywood stars, where we are sure he will remain for some time.

Born November 12, 1980 a London in Canada, Ryan Gosling is a mix between good boy and bad boy, a winning feature that has made him one of the most famous, paid and above all appreciated actors of Hollywood. Ryan began his successful career at just 12 years old, taking part in the cast of the “Mickey Mouse Club”, A show famous for having launched many international stars such as Britney Spears And Justin Timberlake. The decisive role that has consecrated his career came in 2001 with “The Believer“, A touching story of an anti-Semitic Jewish boy, who definitely stands out in some of the most important American film festivals as the authoritative Sundance. From there Ryan no longer stops his climb to success and participates in numerous blockbuster like “Crazy, Stupid, Love ” in which the scene in which he shows the perfect abs remains famous, “Drive”, “Blade Runner 2049” and the winner of 5 oscar awards in 2017 “La la land” in which Gosling had been nominated for Best Lead Actor. The first Oscar nomination dates back to 2007 for the film “Half Nelson” in which he played a drug addict history professor.

It’s love? The actor is famous for his great confidentiality but 3 important love stories have been made public that see him as the protagonist. After long engagements like actresses Sandra Bullock, encountered in the set of “Formula for a crime” and the beautiful Rachel McAdams, with whom he shot the very romantic film “The pages of our life”, meets in 2012 Eva Mendes, not even doing it on purpose always on a film set. Gosling he says he fell in love at first sight with the actress of Cuban origin and since then the two have become a steady couple. The couple never married but their relationship gave birth to two girls, Esmeralda Amada And Amada Lee, born respectively in 2014 and 2016.

