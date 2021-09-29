Ryan Gosling turns 40: the 10 memorable roles of the actor

This blond boy who was born on November 12, 1980 in Canada and became a Hollywood star has come a long way: yes, Ryan Gosling turns 40.

Most of which lived performing: if you search on YouTube you will find videos in which, at a very young age, he dances and sings in the Mickey Mouse Club, together with colleagues who would have become very famous themselves (Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake and Christina Aguilera ).

From stage to television: his first important roles are in fact in TV series, such as Breaker High, until finally arriving in 2000 at the first important film for the big screen. The taste of victory, starring Denzel Washington, begins to make him notice. From there Ryan Gosling was for all two thousand the eternal “rising star”.

With the romantic The Pages of Our Life, alongside Rachel McAdams, also his partner for a few years, he became an idol for teenagers, but it is a few years later that he begins to get really serious, to become a favorite actor of the auteur cinema, starting with Nicolas Winding Refn, who wanted it in Drive and especially Damien Chazelle, who with La La Land makes him win the Golden Globe.

Also a director, his first (and currently only) film behind the camera, Lost River, premiered in 2014 at the Cannes Film Festival.

We celebrate Ryan Gosling’s 40th birthday with his 10 memorable roles.

# 1. Young Hercules (1998 – 1999)

After participating in an episode (as Zylus in “The Academy”, episode number 17 of the fifth season) of Hercules, Ryan Gosling has earned the lead role in Young Hercules, prequel to the series with Kevin Sorbo, of which he plays the teenage version. Very blond tuft and leather pants: many have known him like this.

#2. The Believer (2001)

After making himself known to Young Hercules, Ryan Gosling decided to make some unconventional choices, participating in films in which he gave body and voice to disturbing teenagers. It is the case of The Believer, in which he plays a Jewish boy who develops a strong anti-Semitic sentiment, eventually becoming a neo-Nazi.

Or Formula per un delitto, starring Sandra Bullock (with whom he also had an affair after meeting on the set), in which he is a student son of a rich family, who, out of boredom, takes it into his head to commit the crime perfect.

# 3. The pages of our life (2004)

The first real big hit with the public came with The pages of our life: based on the novel of the same name by Nicholas Sparks, Ryan Gosling is Noah, a boy of humble origins who falls in love with Allie (Rachel McAdams), belonging to a wealthy family. Hindered by her parents, the boy doesn’t give up and spends his life trying to win her over. Tears and teenagers in love: the actor is about to become a star.

# 4. Lars and a Girl of His Own (2007)

And, as he often did, another unexpected choice: Ryan Gosling could have continued to ride the “teen idol” wave, instead he decided to make small independent films, such as Lars is a girl of his own, in which it is almost unrecognizable. Weighted, with a mustache and felted sweaters, he is a guy who, unable to establish a relationship with a real woman, orders a real doll on the internet and is convinced that it is a real person. To this day it remains one of his best interpretations.

# 5. Drive (2011)

After years of “eternal rising star”, everything has changed thanks to Nicolas Winding Refn, who cast Ryan Gosling as the star of Drive. Presented in competition at the Cannes Film Festival, where it won the award for best director, it was a triumph of critics, becoming a cult. The actor is the driver of the title: practically mute, he drives cars for work (he’s a stunt man) in Hollywood and falls in love with his neighbor Irene (Carey Mulligan), who is with a violent man (Oscar Isaac). There music from Cliff Martinez, the dreamy atmospheres of Refn, the golden jacket with the scorpion: with Drive Ryan Gosling moved to Serie A cinema.

# 6. Ides of March (2011)

Now more and more sought by Hollywood, the star George Clooney he wanted it next to him in The Ides of March, a film he also directed. Set during an election campaign, Gosling is the press secretary for Mike Morris, Governor of Pennsylvania played by Clooney. Seeing them together on the screen is a pleasure.

# 7. The Nice Guys (2016)

With The Nice Guys Gosling, who evidently likes to change, is transformed once again: abandoned the mask of a strong, solitary and silent man, in the film by Shane Black gives vent to all his comic streak. It’s Holland March, a cop in late 1970s Los Angeles who fights crime alongside his partner, Jackson Healy, played by the Academy Award winner Russell Crowe. Action, jokes, physical comedy: the Crowe-Gosling duo sparkles.

# 8. La La Land (2016)

Ryan Gosling probably didn’t know, but all those choreographies learned at the Mickey Mouse Club would one day come in handy: presented at the opening of the 73rd Venice Film Festival, La La Land is undoubtedly, together with Drive, the film of the actor’s life. In the musical by Damien Chazelle (awarded the Oscar for best director), Gosling is Sebastian, a romantic musician who dreams of having his own jazz club. He falls in love with Mia (Emma Stone, awarded the Oscar for best actress) and her life changes forever. People fall into two categories: those who loved La La Land and those who don’t have a heart.

# 9. Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

And after the drama, the political thriller, the comedy and the musical, Ryan Gosling has changed genres again with Blade Runner 2049, sequel to Blade Runner, Ridley Scott’s masterpiece with Harrison Ford, again as Agent Rick Deckard. The actor is Agent K and paired with Ford is fantastic. Directs Denis Villeneuve, featuring beautiful photography by Roger Deakins and the soundtrack by Hans Zimmer.

# 10. First Man (2018)

Still directed by Damien Chazelle and again the opening of the Venice Film Festival for Ryan Gosling thanks to First Man: here interprets Neil Armstrong, an American astronaut who had the honor of being the first man on the moon. Acting in subtraction, speaking very little, Gosling scores another touching interpretation. In the face of those who say it has only two expressions.