News

Ryan Gosling turns 40: the movies, his wife Eva Mendes, the awards

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

November 12 Ryan Gosling celebrates its first 40 years. Little boy, he starts performing with the Mickey Mouse Club: he is a star of the Disney Channel and his playmates are Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Justin Timberlake. The fact that he likes to dance will serve him a few years later, when he will touch the Oscar by pairing with Emma Stone.
Grown up, he begins with the first films aimed at an adult audience. And immediately demonstrates his skill: for The believer, in which he is a neo-Nazi, is nominated for Best Actor at the Independent Spirit Awards. With The pages of our life instead comes his first Oscar nomination. It’s his consecration as the quintessential romantic protagonist, but he says, “It was a weird experience to shoot a love story and not get along on anything.”
From then on, every film he stars in ends up on the podium of the best, from Lars is a girl of his own to Blue Valentine, with Michelle Williams. Who says: “I had the impression that Ryan knew me better than anyone, for better or for worse.” 2011 is his golden year: he is in fact in the hall with three very strong titles. That is: the political drama The Ides of March with George Clooney, the comedy Crazy, stupid love with Emma Stone and the thriller Drive, by director Nicolas Winding Refn.
Nobody holds it anymore: Ryan Gosling is at the center of Blade Runner 2049, the sequel to the Blade Runner inextricably linked to Harrison Ford, but also to the musical La La Land, which however delivers the Oscar in the hands of Emma Stone. But the actor, however happy, comments: “The film is liked so much because it speaks of feelings, of the effort of making them vibrate, of how life transforms them at times”.

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mens (photo Getty Images)

Robert Kamau

And speaking of love: to find company Gosling never strays too far from the sets. Over the years he has been engaged to Sandra Bullock, Rachel McAdams and, since the end of 2011, to Eva Mendes. She said, “Falling in love with Ryan made me wish for the first time to have children.” Ryan and Eva have two, Esmeralda and Amada.
Happy birthday, Ryan!

Loading...
Advertisements

Video by Marika Sarzi Sartori

Read also:

Ryan Gosling in Most Expensive Netflix Movie Ever, “The Gray Man”

Ryan Gosling’s 5 rules for an (un) imitable style

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

978
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
892
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
858
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
829
News

Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer
789
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
763
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
760
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
752
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
745
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
741
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top