Ryan Gosling turns 40: the movies, his wife Eva Mendes, the awards

November 12 Ryan Gosling celebrates its first 40 years. Little boy, he starts performing with the Mickey Mouse Club: he is a star of the Disney Channel and his playmates are Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Justin Timberlake. The fact that he likes to dance will serve him a few years later, when he will touch the Oscar by pairing with Emma Stone.

Grown up, he begins with the first films aimed at an adult audience. And immediately demonstrates his skill: for The believer, in which he is a neo-Nazi, is nominated for Best Actor at the Independent Spirit Awards. With The pages of our life instead comes his first Oscar nomination. It’s his consecration as the quintessential romantic protagonist, but he says, “It was a weird experience to shoot a love story and not get along on anything.”

From then on, every film he stars in ends up on the podium of the best, from Lars is a girl of his own to Blue Valentine, with Michelle Williams. Who says: “I had the impression that Ryan knew me better than anyone, for better or for worse.” 2011 is his golden year: he is in fact in the hall with three very strong titles. That is: the political drama The Ides of March with George Clooney, the comedy Crazy, stupid love with Emma Stone and the thriller Drive, by director Nicolas Winding Refn.

Nobody holds it anymore: Ryan Gosling is at the center of Blade Runner 2049, the sequel to the Blade Runner inextricably linked to Harrison Ford, but also to the musical La La Land, which however delivers the Oscar in the hands of Emma Stone. But the actor, however happy, comments: “The film is liked so much because it speaks of feelings, of the effort of making them vibrate, of how life transforms them at times”.

And speaking of love: to find company Gosling never strays too far from the sets. Over the years he has been engaged to Sandra Bullock, Rachel McAdams and, since the end of 2011, to Eva Mendes. She said, “Falling in love with Ryan made me wish for the first time to have children.” Ryan and Eva have two, Esmeralda and Amada.

Happy birthday, Ryan!

