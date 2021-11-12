Ryan Gosling was destined to play Ken but we never knew it: here is the proof! [FOTO]

It is now official that Ryan Gosling – actor of The pages of our life And La La Land, among other things – will be alongside Margot Robbie in the live action official Barbie, playing the doll’s boyfriend, Ken, in the Warner Bros film directed by Greta Gerwig. The star’s fans are more than happy with the news, so much so that they post photos of their favorite alongside those of Ken, showing the extreme similarity, confirming that Gosling will be a perfect Ken.

Ryan Gosling and the extreme resemblance to Barbie’s Ken

Both beautiful with sculpted bodies and a smile that will make anyone lose their minds, even and especially Barbie. Among the similarities between the actor and the doll we find those of their wardrobe. Some of the star’s clothes seem to have come out of Ken’s closet himself, who despite his sixty years still has charm and style to spare. Over the years, Ken has worn the most particular suits: from tuxedos to 007, up to the most sporty linen shirts and T-shirts, passing through dark suits, arriving at the most fashionable clothes of all these years.

Similarly, Ryan Gosling has also shown that he has a well-stocked wardrobe, as shown by many photos in which he is portrayed: those of the covers of magazines, of the scenes of his most famous films, up to photos taken by fans or paparazzi. who portray him in comfortable and informal clothes, but always trendy. Boss chief creative officer Ingo Wilts also expressed himself in the style of Ryan Gosling, saying it reminds him “A modern Paul Newman: classic, elegant and sober. I also like the fact that her look is always so nostalgically American ”. A Ken-like style.

