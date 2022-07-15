Ryan Gosling: what will happen to Ken in Barbie, the movie he will star with Margot Robbie | United States Celebs nnda nnlt | FAME

Since it was announced that Greta Gerwig would be in charge of directing the live-action that will be made on Barbieone of the most famous dolls of all time, fans are eagerly awaiting what she has to offer. Margot Robbie will give life to the protagonistwhile Ryan Gosling, will play Ken, his lifelong companion. However, according to the actor, his life will not be as perfect as it seems.

Greta Gerwig is an actress, screenwriter and film director who has gained much recognition for his recent work in films such as “Frances Ha”, “Lady Bird” and “little women”.

On this occasion, wrote “Barbie” in collaboration with his partner Noah Baumbachwriter and director of “Story of a Marriage” starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johnson. Both have worked hand in hand on several film projects, giving quite realistic and human stories, so what they have devised for this installment generates a lot of intrigue.

Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie on the set of “Barbie” (Photo: Amco / BACKGRID)

WHAT WILL HAPPEN TO KEN IN THE NEW BARBIE MOVIE?

In the various movies and series that have been made about Barbie, Ken has always appeared as a secondary character. The target audience was women and girls, therefore, the main focus was on the female character, as it sought to convey this empowerment.

However, in the new tape, have decided to give more depth to Barbie’s boyfriend, without necessarily stealing prominence. According to what Ryan Gosling told the magazine “Variety”, Ken will have a somewhat complicated life.

“Ken has no money, he has no job, he has no car, he has no house.. He’s going through some things”, explained the 41-year-old actor.

WHAT WILL “BARBIE” BE ABOUT?

The details of the plot that Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach have built for “Barbie” are not yet known exactly. However, with Gosling’s statements about the path Ken’s story would take, Rumors are increasing that it will be a dramatic comedy in which the dolls are lost in the real world.

“It’s not what you think it is, unless it is. And then you know what it is, but I don’t think that’s what you think it is. Wait, what are we talking about?Gosling said of the film, without wanting to reveal many details.

In addition, the actor of “The newspaper of a passion” joked about the clear mandate not to give any important information, otherwise, Mattel would come “lock him in a box”.

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in colorful outfits as they play Barbie and Ken in Mattel’s new movie (Photo: Mattel Films)

WHO IS PART OF THE CAST OF “BARBIE?

So far, the participation of several well-known actresses and actors has been confirmed, but only the characters of the protagonists are known. The cast includes famous comedians, members of the “Marvel Cinematic Universe” and participants of well-known Netflix series.

Margot Robbie as Barbie

Ryan Gosling as Ken

Ritu Arya

Emma Mckey

Will Ferrell

Simu Liu

America Ferrera

kate mckinnon

Alexandra Shipp

Hari Nef

Rhea Perlman

Jamie Demetrius

emerald fennell

Ariana Greenblatt

Ncuti Gatwa

Kingsley Ben Adir

Scott Evans

Issa Rae

Connor Swindells

Nicola Coughlan (rumored)

WHEN IS GRETA GERWIG’S “BARBIE” PREMIERE?

The new live-action movie of the iconic Barbie doll is still in the recording process, so they still have a long way to go.

Because of this, “Barbie”, directed by Greta Gerwig, will be released in theaters on July 21, 2023.