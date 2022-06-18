Ryan Gosling: why does his role in Barbie make internet users react so much?

Ryan Gosling has been confirmed as Ken for the film Barbie. Her look was unveiled and did not fail to make the community react!

Ryan Gosling has a unique career path, a kind of all-rounder. The Canadian actor started out as a child star at Disney (yes, alongside Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake). For many, especially if you are addicted to romantic comedies, it was revealed in Never forget (The Notebook). The film is a great classic for tissue and depression evenings. This same year will especially establish the reputation of Ryan Gosling as one of the most talented actors of his generation. His reputation as a sex symbol is only in its infancy. He will also still turn in several comedies, sometimes with schoolboy humor. To complete the picture, Ryan Gosling is also a musician. He is part of the group Dead’s man Bones.

Ryan Gosling as the Santa Monica houses: pic.twitter.com/WrW1sNss65 — Americana at Brand Memes (@americanamemes) June 15, 2022

Ryan Gosling has been more noticed in recent years for his choices very much towards independent cinema. He did not hesitate to dent an image to get into the skin of much darker and more complex characters. In Blue Valentine, he plays alongside the very talented Michelle Williams. His performance is remarkable, far from an overly slick stereotype. It is under the direction of the crazy Nicolas Winding Refn that Ryan Gosling digs even more his dark side. In Drive, despite a rather mute role, he manages to release a phenomenal power. He will find the director for the violent Only God Forgives. Fans also remember her portrayal in the dark The Place beyond the pines. All of these roles are at the opposite extreme of the image discovered for Barbie.

Could Ryan Gosling still surprise everyone?

Ryan Gosling, peroxidized hair and apparent imitation Calvin Klein underpants, that’s what Ken will look like! Fans were quick to ironically point out the big gap between Ryan Gosling’s dark roles and this dive into an ultra-pop universe. It was with a lot of memes that they shared their vision. Even his musical prank in La La Land had its share of darkness. It is hard to imagine here that Ken has a slightly antisocial side! The film, in which Ryan Gosling shares the screen with Margot Robbie, is likely to surprise even more than one. But come to think of it, Ryan Gosling has enough qualities to play it all. What’s more, he chooses once again, but in the opposite direction, to tarnish his image. Seeing Ryan Gosling driving a pink van and wandering through almost psychedelic settings actually has quite interesting comic potential. And if, finally, this role was really made for him?