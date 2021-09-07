Ryan Gosling will be directed by Duke Johnson in The Actor

Ryan Gosling will star in a new film noir called The Actor, directed by director Duke Johnson and based on the novel Memory.

The project is an adaptation of the novel written by Donald E. Westlake entitled Memory and the production team, along with Johnson, will also be Charlie Kaufman, co-director of Anomalisa.

The official synopsis of The Actor, a project produced by Noir, it’s the following: “The story takes place in Ohio in the 1950s, and stars actor Paul Cole (Ryan Gosling) who, after a brutal attack, suffers from severe memory loss. Paul will do anything to get back to his life in New York and get back what he lost: home, love and himself“.

Duke Johnson will test himself as a director for the first time on his own after collaborating with Charlie Kaufman on the occasion of Anomalisa and taking care of the animated sequences of I’m Thinking of Ending It Here.

Ryan Gosling will also be engaged as producer of the film, Among the actor’s next projects we also remember The Gray Man, directed by the Russo brothers, but also Project Hail Mary which will be made by Phil Lord and Chris Miller, and Wolfman who will see him collaborate with Leigh Whannell.