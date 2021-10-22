Ryan Gosling will be Ken in the Barbie movie! | Cinema

News

Ryan Gosling will be Ken in the Barbie movie!

Sara Ryan Gosling to play Ken alongside Margot Robbie in the Barbie movie. Breaking the news is Deadline, who says the actor is in final negotiations to play the iconic Mattel character in the Warner Bros. blockbuster written by Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig and directed by the latter.

Gosling had initially turned down the offer to participate in the film due to his busy schedule, but thanks to the studio’s insistence that the actor was Ken’s only choice, and after a space freed up in his calendar, eventually agreed. It therefore seems that the casting is close to completion, and that the definitive green light of the studio will soon arrive. Filming could then begin in 2022 at Warner’s Leavesden Studios in London. The release is scheduled for 2023.

The film will be the first to be produced by Mattel Films, led by producer Robbie Brenner. Robbie will produce alongside Tom Ackerley through his LuckyChap Entertainment, with David Heyman also among the producers.

Margot Robbie succeeds Amy Schumer and Anne Hathaway, who were to star respectively in various versions of the film (initially written by Diablo Cody) when it was under Sony’s production. Subsequently a new script was written by Hilary Winston and rewritten by Amy Schumer and her sister Kim Caramele. The new film will not take into account previous scripts.

