Ryan Gosling will be the wolf man for Universal – Magazine

He danced in ‘La La Land’, chased androids in ‘Blade Runner 2049’, drove cars in ‘Drive’ and played Neil Armstrong in ‘First Man’: now Ryan Gosling is preparing to take on completely different clothes sporting an amount of unwanted hair, sharp nails and sharp teeth. He was in fact cast by Universal Pictures to be the wolf man of ‘Wolfman’, which is to say the most famous werewolf in the history of cinema. The film is part of the new course of the so-called Dark Universe.

The Dark Universe

Until a couple of years ago, the Dark Universe aimed to make a series of interconnected films, taking an example from the Marvel superhero franchise, but with at the center the monsters made famous by Universal in the period between the twenties and the fifties of the century. last: we are talking about fictional characters such as Dracula, the Mummy, Frankenstein, the Invisible Man, the Phantom of the Opera, etc.

Initially Universal Pictures aimed to produce remakes of its classic films by inserting them in a wider narrative context and that would allow the various protagonists to move within a common narrative line, which also allowed them to appear in the same film. The intention was evident with 2017’s ‘The Mummy’, which revolved around the hero played by Tom Cruise, but also introduced Russell Crowe’s Doctor Jekyll.

Wolfman and the new course of the Dark Universe

The failure of that attempt convinced Universal Pictures to abandon the idea of ​​a shared universe and instead make a series of independent remakes of each other. We thus had the recent ‘The Invisible Man’ (2020, whose distribution in Italy was hampered by the Coronavirus pandemic) and we will also have the future ‘Wolfman’ played by Ryan Gosling.

Much of the information on ‘Wolfman’ is still confidential, but we know that the script was signed by Lauren Schuker Blum, who in this way grabs her big screen debut after signing several episodes of the TV series ‘Orange Is the New Black’. .

