Ryan Gosling will play Ken alongside Barbie Margot Robbie

Sara Ryan Gosling to play Ken in the Barbie film, which as it is known will have the features of Margot Robbie in the film directed by Greta Gerwig production of which will start in 2022.

The chronicles say that Gosling was always the first choice of Warner Bros. for the role, to which, however, the protagonist of Drive he wasn’t interested. Now things have changed and the actor is about to sign the contract.

Evidently the script written by the actress and director together with her fellow director and life partner Noah Baumbach must have convinced Gosling, an actor who has always been very selective for his roles.

Barbie is a project that the major cares particularly about, given that it has been going on for over ten years. It had originally been placed in the hands of the then-favorite Hollywood screenwriter Diablo Cody, fresh winner of an Oscar for Juno.

It was 2009 and two years later the ball went to Amy Schumer, but it was another nothing. It took the interest of Margot Robbie, who welcomed the project in her production house, proposing to Patty Jenkins to direct the film, but other commitments have then turned the choice on Gerwig.

Although in the #Metoo era a Barbie movie is the strangest thing you can think of, in reality the possibilities of telling a very original story are all there. Especially if the Gerwig-Baumbach couple will also want to include elements of the extraordinary woman who invented the most famous doll in the world.

The mother of Barbara Millicent Roberts (this is Barbie’s full name) she was called Ruth Handler, and Barbara and Ken were his two children. She left Mattel after they diagnosed her with double breast cancer. Once healed, after the mastectomy she founded a company specializing in the development of breast implants. He died in 2002 of colon cancer, leaving a cultural and medical legacy to women around the world of immense value

We’ll see, we’ll just probably have to wait until 2023.

