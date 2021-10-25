Ryan Gosling will play Ken in the Barbie movie with Margot Robbie

Barbie has found her Ken. After a long search, Ryan Gosling was chosen to play the iconic character Mattel in the film Barbie, dedicated to the most famous doll line in the world. Initially the actor became famous alongside Rachel McAdams in The pages of our life had turned down the part due to some previous engagements, but as preparation for the film took much longer than expected, Ryan had the once-in-a-lifetime chance to join the cast of Barbie has become a solid reality. The plot of the film is still shrouded in mystery, but as the director of the film will be Greta Gerwing, famous for Lady Bird And Little Women with Timothée Chalamet, an unpublished and certainly not trivial story about the long love story between Barbie (played by Margt Robbie) and Ken.

To make some small spoilers about what we should expect from the film was the same Robbie who, during an interview, let slip an unexpected “Whatever you’re thinking we’ll give you something completely different, something you didn’t know you wanted”. Ok, at this point we are too curious to know much more about the plot of the film and what will happen within the film, that things between Barbie and Ken are not as idyllic as we always imagined? Maybe. Certainly there is that at first the film had to have a cast of actors very different from that of today starting from the actress of Suicide Squad, whose role was first offered to Amy Schumer and then to Anne Hathaway, who declined the offer to step into the role of Barbie. A character not so simple to interpret that of the famous doll, transformed over the years in order to adapt to modern society and the world in which we live, but always managing to remain faithful to itself. The wider waist, the slightly less “pulled” smile, the slightly less tapered legs and the shapes that have become more generous, these are the changes that have made the new Barbie real, once synonymous with artificial beauty. , utopian and unattainable.

If the director of Barbie was looking for something “different” and not trivial, the choice to bet everything on a man like Ryan Gosling is certainly apt, since Eva Mendez’s husband is endowed with an indisputable but not obvious beauty that fits perfectly with the idea that the Gerwing of Barbie’s boyfriend has. He has now become one of the most sought after actors in Hollywood thanks to hits such as Drive, The Nice Guys And Half Nelson, Ryan recently wrapped filming on The Gray Man, a Netflix action thriller where the 40-year-old actor plays the role of a CIA agent who is forced to become a fugitive after being betrayed by someone close to him. A captivating and action-packed film that sees in the cast another “beautiful and impossible” like former Captain America Chris Evans, alongside whom Gosling will create a pair of wonders that we can’t wait to see together .

Now that we know that Ryan has decided to step into the role of Barbie’s boyfriend, however, our expectation is all towards this live-action, since we are sure that the actor who made us dream alongside Emma Stone in La La Land will be able to give us yet another masterful interpretation in pure “Gosling” style. At this point the shooting begins: take, engine, action!

