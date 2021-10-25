Ryan Gosling will play Ken in the Barbie movie with Margot Robbie

Hi Barbie, I’m Ken. Who knows if this phrase, which refers so much to our childhood and home games, will find a place in the script that Greta Gerwig is writing. For the film he will direct and which tells the story of the legendary Mattel doll. Portrayed by Margot Robbie. Finally, however, Barbie has found her Ken. And what Ken, comes to say: Ryan Gosling.

Ryan Gosling’s no to Ken has become yes

It wasn’t easy to convince Ryan Gosling. Who, according to what the American media reported, at first just didn’t want to know. Twice, in fact, he would have said no. But the insistence of the studio (Warner Bros) and the postponement of the pre-production of the film, caused by Covid, have won the last resistances.

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie together for the first time

And we sincerely can’t wait to see this wonderful couple on the big screen. Unpublished, even if the two met on the set of The big bet (2015). Margot Robbie has already accustomed us to roles that are not completely dramatic. Like Harley Quinn’s. While Ryan Gosling has built his entire career on characters that are never light. The only time he tried – in La La Land – was an unprecedented success. Which gave him his second Oscar nomination (the first was for Half Nelson in 2007).

Barbie: directed and screenplay by Greta Gerwig

According to the site Imdb, the story of Barbie is that of a doll who lives in Barbieland, but is turned away because she is guilty of not being perfect at the right point. He then sets off on an adventure in the real world. To write the story, as we said, there is Greta Gerwig. Helped by her partner, the director Noah Baumbach (Story of a wedding). She directs. And if it’s like the previous ones, give Lady Bird to Little Women, the new film promises to be a great show. Shooting of the film will begin with the new year.

