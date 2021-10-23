Ryan Gosling will play Ken in the Barbie movie with Margot Robbie

News comes from the USA that Ryan Gosling is concluding the negotiation to play Barbie’s boyfriend in the film about the iconic doll that will have the face of Margot Robbie.

According to reports from the reliable American newspaper Deadline, the production of the film on the iconic doll of the Mattel found the actor the role of the well-known boyfriend Ken. Ryan Gosling is one step away from signing up to play the most famous “doll” in the world of toys in a live-action version that pays particular attention to the names of the people involved, which are not those from which one would expect a harmless film for all age group. Margot Robbie will be the face of Barbie, as well as producer of the project, of which we remember very well the great work done by the actress with the film Tonya who had seen her personally contribute in creative and financial terms. The direction was entrusted to Greta Gerwig (nominated for the award Oscar for Little Women And Lady Bird) who will write the script together with Noah Baumbach (appointed atOscar for The squid and the whale And Story of a wedding).

Regarding the story, at the moment it is known that the adventure of the Barbie will depart from Barbieland. Accused of not being as perfect and flawless as it once was, the doll is removed from her world to find herself living a new adventure in a real world. It is not excluded that the film may have a prologue shot with an animation technique. The toy line from Barbie made its debut on American store shelves in March 1959, while the arrival of Ken is from 1961. The official biography of the character, written by Mattel, reads that he and the Barbie they met on a television set and in 2004, after 43 years of engagement and no marriage, they separated. After a relationship with the surfer Blaine, the Barbie has returned to partner with Ken since 2011.

In case you are wondering which movie is which Ryan Gosling flaunt your abs in the photo above, the answer is Crazy Stupid Love of which you can see the trailer below.

