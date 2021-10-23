News

Ryan Gosling will play Ken in the film “Barbie” with Margot Robbie

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Ryan Gosling will play Ken in the film “Barbie” with Margot Robbie (On Saturday 23 October 2021)

Ryan Gosling is about to return to the big screen with a very interesting role. The actor will star alongside Margot Robbie In the movie Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig and based on a screenplay written by Gerwig herself with her husband, Noah Baumbach. While Margot Robbie will be the protagonist, Barbie, Ryan Gosling will interpret his male counterpart, Ken. The article
Read on dailynews24

Advertising


VanityFairIt : According to sources, the 40-year-old actor is in final negotiations for the co-star role in Warne’s film… – mycleverdtctive : will they make a movie ???? about barbie ????? with margot robbie and ryan gosling as ken ?????? oh my God I don’t know what … – GiovannaDiTroia : #RyanGosling will play #Ken in the #film dedicated to #Barbie starring #MargotRobbie – naked hopes : For me ryan reynolds, ryan gosling, chris pratt, chris evans are equal i.e. insignificant – Nerdmovieprod : Barbie: Ryan Gosling to be Ken in the film with Margot #BarbieFilm #KenEBarbieFilm #MargotRobbieBarbie #RyanGoslingKen –

Loading...
Advertisements







Follow the updates and see the latest videos on: Ryan Gosling




Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

746
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
701
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
595
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
522
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
489
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
435
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
413
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
382
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
359
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
347
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top