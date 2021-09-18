Ryan Gosling will play Paul Cole in Duke Johnson’s new film The Actor

Ryan Gosling will play the 1950s actor Paul Cole in “The Actor”, The new film by Duke Johnson.

“The Actor”: the new film about actor Paul Cole

“The Actor” already seems to be the hot spot of theEuropean Film Market of Berlin.

The film will star Ryan Gosling and will be directed and written by Duke Johnson along with Stephen Cooney. The screenplay is based on the novel “Memory” from Donald E. Westlake.

Gosling will produce the film alongside Ken Kao from Waypoint Entertainment, Duke Johnson And Abigail Spencer for their Innerlight Films And Paul Young with his Make Good Banner.

Gosling will play the New York actor Paul Cole, beaten and presumed dead in 1950s Ohio. Deprived of his memory and stuck in a mysterious town, Paul struggles to return home, put the pieces of his life back together and reclaim the identity he has lost.

The actor follows a journey that is comparable to many: finding a home, finding love and finally finding oneself.

Ryan Gosling and Duke Johnson

Gosling is currently preparing to work with Chris Evans on “The Gray Man”, A great action drama for which Netflix hopes to launch a great franchise, with the directors of “Avengers: Endgame“, Joe And Anthony Russo.

Ryan Gosling is represented by CAA and by the lawyer Robert Offer; Duke Johnson, best known for co-directing the animated film nominated forOscar, “Anomalisa“, is represented by ICM Partners And Paul Young; Abigail Spencer is represented by UTA, Untitled and by lawyers Gretchen Rush And Huy Nguyen; Stephen Cooney is represented by Bruns Brennan & Berry.

This marks the latest collaboration between Gosling and Kao, who are collaborating on direct adaptation from Phil Lord And Chris Miller of the novel by Andy Weir Project “Hail Mary” at the MGM And “Wolfman” from Leigh Whannell at the Universal.

