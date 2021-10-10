Ryan Gosling will star in Wolfman, the remake of the Wolf Man of the 40s with Lon Channey Jr

The Canadian actor will play the role of the famous werewolf in the reboot of the cult horror starring the legendary Lon Channey Jr. in 1941

The wolf loses its fur, but not the habit of returning to the cinema once again. The most painful Monster among the classics Monsters designer Universal will have a new performer on the big screen. It is about Ryan Gosling. After being a jazz pianist in Lalalad, an astronaut in The First Man, a replicant in Blade Runner 2049, the star is ready to transform into a werewolf in a film that pays homage to the legendary film dated 1941 and played by the legendary Lon Channey Jr . Behind the camera, according to Variety, should be Leigh Wannel, the director of the latest and highly regarded by critics. Invisible Man. Wolfman’s screenplay was written by Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo (both showrunners of the tv series Orange Is the New Black) and is based on an original subject by Gosling himself.

Wolfman, a “wolf man” with the face of Ryan Gosling. PHOTO “Even the man who has his heart pure, and every day gathers in prayer, can become a wolf if the aconite blooms, and the full moon shines in the evening”, these verses composed by the screenwriter Curt Siodmak, author of the script, suffice. of the 1941 Wolf Man that the werewolf is more a victim than an executioner. When the elegant gentleman Larry Talbot is bitten by the Gypsy Bela Lugosi, his life turns into tragedy. And net of Jack Pierce’s extraordinary make-up that transfigures the innocent face of Lon Chaney Jr. into a beautiful and ferocious mask, the strength of the character lies in his deep sense of guilt, in remorse for the crimes committed. And in some ways the curse has also been perpetuated on the big screen. Despite the success of the 41 film, Lon Channey Jr. never got the chance to shoot a sequel exclusively dedicated to Wolfman. In the next 4 films, the werewolf shares the scene with other monsters, from Frankenstein to Dracula. Loading... Advertisements And if we exclude that jewel represented by An American Werewolf in London, even the most recent attempts to revive the myth through the presence of big stars or important directors have proved unsuccessful. Both Jack Nicholson in Wolf The Beast Is Out, and Benicio Del Toro in Wolfman have not bitten either the critics or the public. And maybe Ryan Gosling (see the actor’s photos) can be the right interpreter. Of course, he is blond, hairless and with noble and elegant features. But perhaps for this very reason he can remember the Welsh aristocrat of the first Wolfman. And then Gosling made his debut in the cinema with the fantasy-horror comedy My friend Frankentein focused on the monsters of the Universal House. Maybe it can be a good omen.







Lon Channey in The Wolfman

Wolfman and Universal’s Monsters to the rescue deepening



The invisible man and domestic violence on the screen “A classic does not stop saying what it has to say” wrote Italo Calvino. Thus, the Dark Universe, Universal’s project to bring their favorite Monsters back to the cinema continues. Of course with new ways and different styles. After in not exciting box office results of The Mummy with Tom Cruisde, the work released in 2017 in which Russell Crowe appeared as Mister Hyde, it was decided to abandon the idea of ​​a shared universe on the model of the Marvel Superheroes franchise and focus on making independent remakes of each other. And indeed, the choice seems to be as successful as a silver bullet fired at a Wolf Man. Although damaged by the lockwown, the invisible man with Elizabet Moss he wowed critics from all over the globe So, after Wolfman, there are a skewer of projects linked to the events of the classic monsters Work is underway on a new film focused on Dracula, directed by Karyn Kusama, and on a film starring Renfield, the servant succubus of the famous Count, signed by Dexter Fletcher (director of Rocketman)