Ryan Gosling’s car Refn’s driver’s license

It arrived in Italian cinemas on 30 September 2011 Drive from Nicolas Winding Refn with Ryan Gosling, Carey Mulligan And Bryan Cranston. A masterpiece, a must of the 2000s and a cult for every self-respecting cinephile (but not only). As often happens with films that become generational titles, the behind the scenes are up to the rest. Here are 10 unmissable curiosities.

1. Ryan Gosling

Today it would seem impossible to imagine Drive without Ryan Gosling, who closed one of the most unforgettable roles of his career with Refn’s film. Yet nothing is taken for granted in the casting phase, by now we know: for the role of driver (unnamed entity that will keep this mystical vagueness even in the credits) initially the production had chosen Hugh Jackman. At the time, the actor was back from huge titles like X-Man, The Prestige by Nolan o Australia by Luhrmann … But in the end Goslin was chosen to replace him.

2. Bryan Cranston

Another story with Cranston, who plays Shannon in the film. They had no doubts about him, quite the contrary. If you remember what kind of obsession broke out around breaking Bad (released in 2008 and therefore at the height of its popularity in those years), you won’t find it hard to imagine that even the producers of Drive were fans of Walter White. For them Shannon had to be Bryan Cranston, at all costs.

3. Shannon’s lines

Needless to say, Cranston was a perfect investment for a very centered cast. While the relationship between Gosling and Mulligan is built on silences and the tension of the unspoken, Shannon’s character is a concentrate of eloquence. Here: most of his lines don’t follow script directives, but they are improvise on set by Bryan Cranston.

4. Chevy Malibu

We come to one of the best known and most interesting anecdotes about the film. Another great protagonist of Drive it is precisely the car used for the scenes. But do you know that the car belongs to Ryan Gosling? Curiosity in curiosity: once he got the role, the actor began to prepare the character by focusing on his relationship with the engines. And on all the cult behind it. For this he took one ’73 Chevy Malibu and refurbished it with his own hands… and with the help of a professional mechanic. It’s the same one her character uses throughout the film.

5. Driving school

But one of the great behind-the-scenes paradoxes of Drive it is linked to Nicolas Winding Refn. You will agree that watching such a film it is natural to imagine that the director is a fan of motors or high speed. Well: in his case it is quite the opposite. Refn indeed he does not drive, he does not have a license and has never passed an exam. Although he tried 8 times and it cost him 3 accidents.

6. Disputes

Have you ever watched a movie and thought it was too different from the trailer? That’s right: it happens all the time. But the times when a spectator sues the producers of the film for this reason, represented quite a rare fact. And that’s just what happened with Drive: A Michigan woman blamed producers for hearing “Outraged” from a number of factors related to a deceptive trailer. Little action compared to the expectations created, few driving scenes compared to the title, but above all racist and defamatory content.

7. Drive 2?

In spite of any controversy, Drive remains a cult film. But make no mistake: it will never follow. Refn has no doubts about: “There won’t be a second Drive. The film ends too imperfectly, and that’s why it works ”.

