Ryan Gosling’s Change to Play Ken in the Barbie Movie

The film industry is betting more and more strongly on telling stories through live action, and not only with superhero productions. Now it is the turn of Barbie, the iconic doll launched on the market in 1959, which accompanied more than a generation of young people. According to rumours, Ryan Gosling would be in charge of bringing Ken to life, since he was already seen on the street with a look very different and platinum hair.

Paparazzi cameras recently captured Gosling on the street looking relaxed in casual clothes and a cap, but the cute hair detail didn’t go unnoticed. The images quickly spread on social networks and fans reacted with emotion.

According to the media Entertainment Weekly, the actor would still be in negotiations to play Ken. However, the physical change would indicate that his next film role would be that of Barbie’s famous boyfriend.

Ryan Gosling debuts blonde hair to play Ken alongside Margot Robbie in the new film ‘Barbie’ prepared by Greta Gerwig. 👱🏻‍♂️👱🏻‍♀️#RyanGosling #Barbie pic.twitter.com/QdT9PNelIB – Mario Luna (@marioluna31) March 23, 2022

The film, which was announced a few months ago, will be directed by Greta Gerwig and star Margot Robbie in the role of Barbie. The actress is recognized, among other roles, for playing Harley Quinn in the world of DC Comics.

Likewise, Simu Liu, America Ferreira, Kate McKinnon and Alexandra Shipp will be the ones who complete this cast, as striking as it is captivating. Although a release date has not yet been set, it is known that filming is about to begin.

Ryan Gosling’s Other Movie Roles

Ryan Gosling’s artistic life began when he was just 12 years old. Born into a Mormon family in London, a Canadian city, he auditioned in Montreal for the show The Mickey Mouse Club and he won the job. From that moment she began to be part of the exclusive circle of Disney boys.

It was in 2000 when his name began to sound among the directors. After starring Remember the TitansAlong with Denzel Washington, his popularity increased.

UGA got Ryan Gosling from remember the Titans in coverage getting absolutely exposed lol pic.twitter.com/ddcysgi1VN — Jared Z (@Jrods_Tweets) December 4, 2021

However, Gosling had previously participated in other productions. Such is the case of The young Hercules, a series of 50 chapters in which he interpreted the adventures of that young man in Ancient Greece. For that job he also wore platinum hair.

However, with The Believer’in 2001, Ryan played the role of a neo-Nazi who also happened to be Jewish. Such was his performance that the film won the Best Film award at the Sundance Film Festival.

The believer, directed by Henry Bean. Ryan Gosling gets into a disturbing racial drama leaving a breakthrough performance. pic.twitter.com/IP3cgY55vC — Moviexdia (@moviexdia) January 31, 2022

Later, in 2004, his fame increased after his role as Noah Calhoun in The Notebook. A story in which he lived a torrid romance with Rachel McAdams, both on screen and off.

2017 stood out for his performance in La La LandRyan played Sebastian Wilder, a musician who made a living thanks to playing the piano in the jazz ‘standards’, in a restaurant where nobody listens to him while he dreams of reopening a mythical club.

*The Grupo de Diarios América (GDA), to which El Nacional belongs, is a leading media network founded in 1991 that promotes democratic values, an independent press and freedom of expression in Latin America through quality journalism for our audiences.

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read remains within your reach. Today, with your support, we will continue to work hard for censorship-free journalism!