Ryan Gosling’s daughter softly interrupted the fight scene from Blade Runner 2049

Ryan Gosling recalled how his eldest daughter interrupted a key fight scene while filming Blade Runner 2049.

In a recent interview for British magazine GQ, the La La Land actor detailed a sweet moment in which his seven-year-old Esmeralda, who he shares with partner Eva Mendes, screamed as she was filming alongside Harrison Ford on set. of the 2017 sci-fi thriller.

“(He yelled), ‘You’re winning!'” He recalled, adding that Ford then stopped and asked, “What about me?”

Gosling went on to note that Esmeralda and her five-year-old sister, Amada, are trying to figure out what their parents do for a living.

“Yup. I think they finally got it… ”, the 41-year-old smiled.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Gosling opened up about what it was like to study at home for his children during the Covid-19 lockdowns.

“Our children were at a difficult age for not being able to see other children and interact with people, even though Eva and I did our best,” he commented, before joking that they did “more acting in quarantine that in our films. A more difficult audience, however “.