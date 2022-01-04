Ryan Gosling’s daughters think he does the jobs of the characters he plays

Not the actor but … the astronaut!

The line between reality and fiction is thinner when one is small and so and the daughters of Ryan Gosling they tend to confuse the characters he plays with everyday life!

On the pages of GQ Uk, the 41-year-old star shared some funny anecdotes about it Esmeralda And Amada, the girls he had with Eva Mendes who are respectively 7 and 5 years old.

For example, when he brought his first child to the set of Blade Runner 2049: Believing that a fight scene with Harrison Ford was a real fight, the little girl yelled at the famous dad: “You are winning!“.

He then explained that when he was shooting First Man of 2018, in which he plays Neil Armstrong, astronaut and the first man to have walked on the Moon, his daughters “they pointed to the moon and told people that it was there that their dad worked“.



Ryan Gosling – getty images

The newspaper then asked him if today they understand better what his job is and Ryan Gosling replied ironically: “Yes, I think they finally got it … What my name is actually The Gray Man and that I am a CIA assassin“.

The Gray Man is his new film, directed by Russian Brothers (the brothers directors of the saga of Avengers) and with Chris Evans: you can find out more here!

ph: getty images