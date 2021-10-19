News

Ryan Gosling’s films with Emma Stone

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

It is one of the most close-knit and popular couples in Hollywood. Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling are not only colleagues but also great friends. Both stars of “La La Land,” in which they played aspiring actress Mia and jazz pianist Sebastian, the two had previously worked together on two other motion pictures. Emma Stone herself is convinced that her life would be very different without someone like Ryan by her side. Several times the actress has told of how much her colleague is important to her both from the point of view of career and private life: «I call him my dear, wonderful friend. I can’t even imagine what my life would be like without Ryan. He is an exceptional person to work with, because he is always collaborative and enthusiastic about the work process, he taught me a lot about being generous ». There are three films that see the couple as protagonist. The two worked together for the first time in 2011 with “Crazy Stupid, Love”, two years later they reunited in the drama “Gangster Squad”, while in 2016 they were the great interpreters of “La La Land”

  • Crazy, Stupid, Love
  • Gangster Squad
  • La La Land

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

“Crazy, Stupid, Love” is the first feature film starring Steve Carell and Ryan Gosling. Emma Stone and her co-stars have the right chemistry of an experienced cast of actors who have worked together for years and years. The presence of Emma Stone is fundamental who seems totally at ease with his two colleagues. Cal Weaver is a man who has everything in life: a beautiful home, a good job, a wife and lovely children. His world collapses miserably when his wife Emily suddenly asks him for a divorce.

Loading...
Advertisements

Gangster Squad (2013)

In 2013 Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling returned to work together for the drama “Gangster Squad”. Set in 1949, it chronicles the rise of Mickey Cohen, a Jewish boxer with the vice of victory. In a short time the hierarchy of crime rises with gun shots and heinous crimes. After conquering Los Angeles he decides to “occupy” Chicago. The only one to oppose his rule is John O’Mara, a WWII veteran and husband of a pregnant wife. Man systematically boycots his criminal activities.

La La Land (2016)

Directed by Damien Chazelle, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone return to work together in the hugely successful musical “La La Land“. The film tells the love story between a jazz musician and an aspiring actress, played by Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone. The two fall in love in Los Angeles and try to stay close despite their ambitions. The film received 14 Academy Award nominations 2017, equaling the record of films such as “Eve vs Eve” and “Titanic”. In the end, the film won “only” 6 statuettes, while it won seven Golden Globes out of seven nominations. Emma Stone won the Academy statuette for Best Actress in a Leading Role, while Ryan Gosling was nominated for Best Actor Award but was beaten by Casey Affleck for his performance in “Manchester By The Sea”.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

814
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
688
News

Cinema, all films out in October
640
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
586
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
530
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
473
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
463
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
429
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
391
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
317
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top