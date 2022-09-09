Ryan Gosling’s past: from the abuse at home to the knife he took to school to defend himself in Rambo style

Ryan Gosling on the red carpet of The Gray Man, his recent film (Photo: REUTERS)

He starred in one of the most memorable romantic movies: Diary of a passion. He won Oscar with a musical: La La Land. He turned to comedy: two dangerous guys. He was a seducer in crazy, stupid, loveand a tough guy in Drive. He also played a cocaine-addicted school teacher: Half Nelson. Now, it is tested in action movies, with the gray man. Perhaps the only thing missing Ryan Gosling is to be a doll. And somehow, it will be: in Barbie (margot robbie) will make Ken. The result of this risky bet remains to be seen. Next year, more precisely, when the already highly publicized film is released.

Ryan Gosling as Ken

And it is that this man born on November 12, 1980 in London, Canada, achieved versatility as an actor. Since he was a child, the dream of being on the screen was in his head, whether in cinema or on television. At the age of 12, the first possibility would come to him when he found out about an open casting call for the return of mickey mouse club which took place in Montreal. And he didn’t hesitate. He asked his family to take him to the test and they gave him the pleasure. He auditioned and the producers immediately noticed his talent. He ended up signing a two-year contract with Disney Channel.

Excited, Ryan crossed the border and moved to Orlando, United States. But his participation was not as expected: They did not give him the role that it seemed he was going to have. The explanation given is that they did not see in him a boy who was going to follow the artistic path. Yet many years later he would look back on the experience as the best two years of his life. He knew another world and also their future, despite the fact that the producers had not perceived it.

It happens that boys from that litter participated at that time, boys who today are known worldwide as Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera Y Justin Timberlake, among others. Beside him, by then Gosling was unnoticed. He would later admit that as the producers found in his partners very special qualities, they put all their attention on them, relegating the rest of the cast -Ryan included- to secondary roles. Of course, that circumstance would not make him lower his arms: he continued down the path of acting and music.

That bad experience happened at a special moment for him. Family dramas, different experiences in his house became his worst nightmare. And this affected his daily life, at school and his activities. It was at the age of 13, when his parents separated. That teenager whose favorite character was Rambo of Sylvester Stallone, he did not hesitate to solve everything with his fists, which led him to be branded as a problem at school; From then on, even his teachers looked at him out of the corner of their eyes.

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling in La La Land

A childhood marked by fire

donnaRyan’s mom, worked as a secretary, and Thomas, his father, worked in a paper factory. They were Mormons and the family grew up under the cloak of religion. On some occasion, the actor said that this applied to everything: from what they ate to how they dressed. But he never felt that way, and there he would find support in his mother. “She was very cunning, she told me that this religion was an option, but not the only one, and that I had to find my own truth,” he said in a note with the magazine. Star.

It was at Ryan’s 13th birthday that Donna and Thomas parted ways. The man left home and the boy stayed with his mother and his older sister, Mandi. His schoolmates started bullying when they found out about the Goslings’ breakup. His answer was fists. And more… On one occasion he carried a butcher knife in his backpack and did not hesitate to take it out when he was disturbed. He told the school authorities that she had seen him in Ramboand that he always wanted a similar knife to defend himself.

Ryan Gosling in La La Land

The problems in the classroom did not end in the jokes of his classmates and in his violent reaction: his teachers began to notice attitudes that set off alarms. Student Gosling was distracted, not paying attention, and they had to explain each topic to him over and over again. Still, he didn’t always manage to learn. “I was trying really hard, but I couldn’t remember what the teachers were teaching,” he explained in an interview. “It was very difficult for me to learn things that for the rest were very simpleand so they took me to special education classes.”

Beyond what was happening at school, he never left acting aside. After his time in the Disney world, in the mid-90s she was part of Are you afraid of the Dark?, a youth series of great impact. Shortly after, in 1998, he would get the opportunity to star when he was called for the series young hercules. These works gave him a flight that made him one of the promises of Hollywood. A talented young man with everything to succeed.

Ryan Gosling and Sandra Bullock in Cannes, in 2002 (Shutterstock)

In 2002 he was part of deadly calculation, a film without pain or glory but that will be remembered by the ups and downs of the heart. She shared cast with Sandra Bullock and during the filming a romance was born that lasted a year. In 2004 Gosling showed off and touched the sky with his hands after his performance in Diary of a passion (and that bond of love, hate and friendship with Rachel McAdams). She served to confirm what she had been showing. Thus, he went from one project to another. Although the setbacks would also come.

The memorable kiss of Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams in Diary of a Passion

The first one he had in 2009 when he was called to From my heaven. He negotiated with the director, asked him to be the father of the main family and he granted it. But at the time of filming, he was fired: “When they hired me I weighed 70 kilos and when I showed up to film, I had increased to 95 kilos. And the truth is that the production and I had a very different idea regarding what my character should look like. I really thought that this man must weigh almost two hundred kilos, I believed in that idea and I was excited to do this work. When I showed up on set, they said, ‘You look terrible!’ I thought that was a compliment but it wasn’t, and I got fired.”

In 2011 he regained his weight and prominence when he did Drive. the big bet (2015) and the award-winning La La Land (2016). and the chance to be Neil Armstrong in first-man (2018). But now, on top, Gosling stepped to the side. He understood that he should tone down the exposure and focus on his family. In 2011 he had met the actress Eve Mendes and together they were parents twice: in 2014 he was born Emerald and in 2016 they had Amanda.

Ryan Gosling with his daughters, Esmerelda and Amanda (Photo: The Grosby Group)

It happens that I hardly spent time with them. Ryan realized that he should share more, have more space for the three of them. Somehow, he didn’t want to repeat shortcomings that he faced in his childhood. To what has already been narrated, the actor remembers again and again the verbal violence and mistreatment of his parents before separating. “I was going crazy from the screaming going on all the time, there was something in my head that was shorting out. There was mistreatment between them and alcohol abuse.”

Today, all that is a bad memory. She managed to break barriers, make a place for herself and succeed in the passion that he embraced as a child. A few months ago he returned to acting. You can see it in Netflixin the aforementioned The Gray Man, shining again, doing what he loves. For Ryan Gosling, it’s time to enjoy.

Ryan Gosling (Photo: EFE)

