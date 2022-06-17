Ryan Grantham, the actor who killed his mother, also planned the assassination of the Canadian prime minister

Actor Ryan Grantham, known for his roles in the movie “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” and the series “Riverdale”, and who pleaded guilty to killing his mother, will also face charges for allegedly planning the assassination of Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Information was made public during Grantham’s murder sentence hearingaccording to the Canadian CBC media, who accepted his sentence.

However, during the prosecutors’ briefing, it was revealed that the 24-year-old loaded his vehicle with three firearms, ammunition, a dozen Molotov cocktailsthe necessary camping materials and addresses of the Trudeau family residence.

But, according to the specialized site Complex Canada, the actor never reached his original destination, opting to surrender to a barracks in the Canadian city of Vancouver.

Likewise, Grantham would have written his intentions to assassinate the prime minister in his diaryin addition to having admitted his criminal intentions in his statements to police officers.

Murder

The CBC reported that Grantham murdered his mother, Barbara Waite (aged 64), by shooting her in the back of the head. while she played the piano, in March 2020.

They also indicated that the young man also he recorded himself practicing to commit the crime, including videos showing his mother’s corpse after killing her.

According to psychiatric reports obtained by the CBC, Grantham suffered from clinical depression long before committing the murder and that he “experienced impulses to commit violent acts and commit suicide.”

Judgment

In Canada if someone is found guilty of second degree murder they are automatically sentenced to life in prison, with the only variable being the years the offender must wait before being eligible for parole.

According to the CBC, prosecutors are requesting between 17 and 18 years of parole ineligibility.