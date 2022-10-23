Ryan Reynolds: Although he was a failure, Green Lantern saved him from his greatest fear

Although it is considered one of his greatest failures, Green Lantern was one of the films that marked a watershed out of the screen in the life of Ryan Reynolds, who now stands out for playing dead pool in film productions based on comics Marvel and today he turns 46 years old.

Although the film brought in a total of 219.9 million dollars at the box office around the world, the cost of making it was 200 million dollars, which was considered a low profit margin for the expectations that the studio had for the film. production led by Martin Campbell and the actor married to Blake Lively.

In Deadpool there are several scenes in which he makes fun of having accepted this role

The trauma of Ryan Reynolds

Is headband released in 2011 required the interpreter to face one of his greatest fears and overcome it. It’s about the dread he felt about flying. Everything, he commented in an interview, stemmed from an accident that almost cost him his life while practiced skydiving at 19 years of age.

The star of Hollywood practiced this type of activity in order to become certified. When it was his turn to make his 13th jumphis backpack did not work as it should and caused him to start experience a free fall. Although this instrument was opened, the position of the canvas that would serve to prevent its precipitation only caused it to spin around in the air.

This made lose consciousness for a few seconds. As she approached an almost certain deaththe protagonist of FreeGuy recovery the awareness and he realized that he still had a way out, pulling the auxiliary cord to deploy the emergency parachute.

I was hesitant to do so at first, fearing that there would be no more options if this item were to return. failbut in the end shot of the string and managed to return to land safe and sound. The experience caused him a strong fear of flying or being at very high points.

He is about to be a father again with his wife Blake Lively.

Green Lantern saved him from this fear

As part of his role as Hal Jordanthe character had to fly using the power of his ring. This meant that the actor was restrained with harnesses and cranes to make it appear that he was soaring through the sky without any support. These scenes horrified Reynolds, because he remembered the situation in which his life was about to end.

He himself defined this work as something “terrifying, but interesting”, because it made him face the fear that had haunted him for some years. The secret to be able to overcome this fear, the actor thought of his nephews and how excited they would go to the cinema to see it become a Super Hero.

It was thanks to the repetition of this action that little by little he began to get used to handling heights to the point that with shot 17 or 18 he managed to feel safe and begin to have fun during the shoot. After that, Reynolds He has overcome his fear. even in Dead Pool 2 makes use of a parachute and, as if that were not enough, the film makes fun of the risks of this through a sequence in which the entire group XForce he dies while falling from the air with these instruments.

The actor will return in Deadpool 3

