Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively seek to help boy with preleukemia

The actor couple Ryan Reynolds Y Blake Livelywho are waiting for a new child, are clear that not all their public activity has to revolve around glamorous issues or that give them spotlights, they also seek to support society, therefore, they are doing everything possible to save the life of a boy named Lelandwho fights against leukemia.

Reynolds offered his support to the minor, 6 years old, via Twitter, in a video, where he made it clear that he is aware of the situation he is experiencing, for which he showed solidarity. The message was given prior to the game between Wrexham Association Football Club, of which he is a part owner, and the Blyth Spartans. Leland is a soccer fan.

The protagonist of ‘Deadpool’ recorded the video that was shared on the Twitter account of the Blyth Spartans player, JJ O’Donnell, on October 14, and in it he said, “I’m shooting a movie right now and I’m in New York. Heard a little bit about you and your story, I know you’ve been going through hell and I wanted to send you a little video to let you know I’m thinking of you.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend “The Adam Project” New York Premiere on February 28, 2022 in New York City. blakelively/Instagram

Ryan added, “I understand you’re six, my daughter is also six, and I know you love soccer.” In the message, the actor said that he and Leland have a passion for soccer in common, but he was honest when he said: “I would bet that you know more about soccer than I do because I am a bit new to this.”

Leland was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome, also known as preleukemia, a rare type of blood cancer. The child requires a bone marrow transplant, so Ryan Reynolds’ message represents support for the child.

In addition, those who are supporting the child considered that the video can also work as a strategy for the content to go viral on social networks and thus obtain more help and achieve the goal of saving Leland. JJ O’Donnell has helped the family find a donor by spreading the word on social media.

It is not the first time that Ryan Reynolds has made an altruistic act to support a sick minor with terminal cancer. In 2017, daniel downing5, a fan of “Deadpool”, asked to meet the actor, who upon learning what had happened, did not hesitate to visit him and make him spend a special moment.

Those who have supported the cause of the child Leland hope that with the support of Reynolds, bone marrow can be obtained and thus have more chances that the six-year-old can continue to live, as well as continue enjoying soccer games. .

