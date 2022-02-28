Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively to donate $1 million to Ukrainian refugees

Ryan Reynoldstogether with his wife Blake Lively announced on Saturday that they will donate up to one million dollars, matching the donations made to the United Nations Agency.

The actor shared a tweet from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees:

“Right now, the crisis in Ukraine is forcing families to flee their homes. Please make a donation today to send vital aid to displaced Ukrainians, and Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively will match your donation 1 for 1 up to $1,000,000.”

Additionally, Ryan Reynolds wrote: “En 48 hours, countless Ukrainians were forced to flee their homes to neighboring countries. They need protection.” The actor explained that “When you make a donation, we will match it up to $1,000,000, creating double support.”

The “Gossip Girl” actress also shared through her Instagram a photo of a mother with her son wearing a jacket in the colors of the Ukrainian flag, blue and yellow with the following phrase:

“Ryan Reynols and I are doubling every dollar donated to @usaforunhcr up to $1,000,000 link in bio to donate.”

And I add: “USA for UNHCR are on the ground helping the more than 50,000 thousand Ukrainians who have had to flee their homes in less than 48 hours. @usaforunhcr is providing lifesaving aid, as well as working with neighboring countries to ensure these families are protected.”