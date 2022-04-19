Ryan Reynolds and his most simple and cool looks for spring

When it comes to the style of celebrities like Ryan Reynolds, we often prioritize fashion for the night: the premieres, events and award ceremonies that accompany the profession of celebrities They tend to get all the attention. But we could argue that decisions to wear during the day they are the real ones outfits, when we get a glimpse of who likes to wear what. That’s when the stars, as they say, start to really dress up.

Gotham

To Ryan Reynolds he is exceptionally good at dressing for daylight hours. It’s flawlessly everyday, or so it seems. Back in 2019, she confessed to the New York Times that, when it comes to personal style, “I tend to find something and use it a lot”. His tastes are so simple it’s almost impossible to describe them: unremarkable t-shirts, uncomplicated jackets, skintight pants and cute but not over the top sneakers. Three years later he is still betting on that formula. On Monday, the actor was seen in New York with a jacket workers khakitight, pleated pants, plain sneakers, and a sports cap, which, as he told the Timeshas for almost two decades.

“I’ve had this hat for 15 years and I love it. My wife would kill me if I threw it away. She sees it as truly mine,” Ryan explained. Reynolds then, referring to his wife, the actress Blake Lively. “It’s an old sports cap, delivery man style. It was made by a guy named John Hanly. It’s called a cap John Hanly Ireland. I do not know what it means. I only know because I’ve had it for 15 years. She is devastated. I don’t think she’s going to last long. Now I use it less because I don’t want it to fall apart.”