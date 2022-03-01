Ryan Reynolds, at the head of the premiere movies on Netflix

The premieres of the third month of the year on Netflix are about to be released and here you can find the complete list of films that arrive on the platform. Ryan Reynolds and science fiction stand out with ‘The Adam Project’, in addition to the thriller ‘Stroke of Luck’, with a luxury cast headed by Jesse Plemons, Lily Collins and Jason Segel. In addition, this month you can see the dramas Black Crab, Lost in the Arctic and Ruby’s rescue.
Next all the movies that arrive on the platform and their release dates:
lost in the arctic
This movie based on real events is set in the year 1909. It tells the story of the Danish Alabama Expedition, led by Captain Ejnar Mikkelsen (Coster-Waldau), who goes on a mission to prove that Greenland is not divided into two pieces of land and refute the United States’ claim to the territory. Leaving his crew behind, the inexperienced Iver Iversen (Joe Cole) will accompany him on the journey, even on foot across the ice.
Release date: March 2
weekend in croatia
The movie of Kim Farrant tells the story of Bethwho is hell-bent on finding out what happened when her best friend goes missing during girls weekend getaway to croatia. But each clue reveals a new and disturbing lie, and his efforts to uncover the truth bring bitter secrets to light.
Release date: March 3rd
the adam project
Luxury cast (with very marvelous tints) for the most striking premiere of the month on the platform. Ryan Reynolds, Zoe Saldana, Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner star in this science fiction adventure film that follows the story of Adam, a man who must travel in time back in time to reconnect with his teenage self. Adam has it in his hand to save humanity, but for this he must contact the young version of his father.
Release date: March 11th
black crab
Six soldiers are sent on a dangerous mission across the frozen sea to transport a package that could end the war. Equipped with limited equipment to survive such conditions, not knowing what they are wearing or who they can trust, the mission challenges their beliefs and forces them to question what they are willing to sacrifice for their own survival.
Release date: March 18th
- Pirates: The Last Treasure of the Crown
Premiere: March 2
- The paradise that survives: A family legacy
Premiere: March 3rd
Premiere: March 4
Premiere: March 4
Premiere: March 8
Premiere: March 9
- Marilyn has black eyes
Premiere: March, 15th
Premiere: March, 15th
Premiere: March 17
- Until we meet again
Premiere: March 18th
Premiere: March 18th
- Ephemeral as the cherry blossom
Premiere: March 24th
OTHER PREMIERE FILMS
Premiere: March 3rd
Premiere: March 4
Premiere: March 5th
Premiere: March 5th
Premiere: March 5th
Premiere: March 5th
Premiere: March 5th
Premiere:
March 5th
- Pink String and Sealing Wax
Premiere: March 5th
Premiere:
March 5th
Premiere: March 5th
Premiere: March 5th
Premiere: March 5th
Premiere: March 5th
Premiere: March 5th
- I was the double of Montgomery
Premiere: March 5th
- The hundred million girl
Premiere: March 5th
Premiere: March 5th
Premiere: March 5th
Premiere: March 5th
Premiere: March 5th
- Doctor Cordelier’s testament
Premiere: March 5th
Premiere: March 5th
Premiere: March 5th
Premiere: March 5th
Premiere: March 5th
Premiere: March 11th
Premiere:
March 12
Premiere: March 12
Premiere: March 12
Premiere: March 12
Premiere: March 14