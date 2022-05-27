Ryan Reynolds called falling in love with Blake Lively ‘1 of those silly moments from a fairy tale’

For acclaimed actor Ryan Reynolds, Green Lantern (2011) stands out as perhaps the best and worst film in its canon. Worse for its quality and her general disdain for him, but better because it led to his perfect match. However, it would take a bit of time to solidify their romantic relationship. He finds out why Ryan Reynolds has said falling in love with Blake Lively is “one of those silly fairy tale moments.”

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively fell in love after working together

Ryan Reynolds made his mark with his hilarious roles in some notable movies, since 2005 Just friends to his beloved back in the dead pool franchise. Lively is also an accomplished actor. she appeared in The Brotherhood of the Traveling Pants films and won praise for her performance in Adaline’s era (2015) and all i see is you in 2016, just to name a few. She appeared alongside her future husband in Green Lantern. But at the time, they were just friends and co-stars.

while filming Green Lantern, the two became friends. Following Reynolds’ divorce from Scarlett Johansson, they reconnected. Their now-infamous double date involved each one of them going on a date with someone else, but it didn’t end that way. Reynolds and Lively officially dated in 2011.

A train ride helped seal the deal between them.

During their friendship, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds traveled to Boston on the train together. They connected so quickly that Reynolds described it as “something out of a fairy tale,” People writes. “A week later, I said, ‘We should buy a house together,’” he said. “And we did.”

After less than two years of dating, on September 9, 2012, they were married in a private ceremony at Boone Hall Plantation in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. Lively and Reynolds later dealt with backlash from their choice of wedding venue, with the actors publicly apologizing.

Lively and Reynolds continue to support each other

(LR): Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend the New York premiere of “The Adam Project” on February 28, 2022 in New York City. | Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Both Lively and Reynolds have expressed how strong their relationship is: the two frequently roast each other lovingly. Their posts about each other often garner public attention as their fans enjoy their banter and relatable humor.

They are devoted to each other, but they are also committed to the three girls who have stolen their hearts: James, Inez, and Betty Reynolds. The actors keep their daughters out of the spotlight for the most part, except for a few occasions. While the couple announced James and Inez after their births, fans didn’t know the name of their youngest child until her good friend, songwriter Taylor Swift, released her song “Betty.”

Reynolds and Lively maintain their strong relationship while raising their children. In 2021, Reynolds explained that they take turns working on projects, so she’s taking a step back from acting.

“We are friends first and foremost,” he told Fatherly of their relationship. “We share and make sure we each have time for each other and we also have time for our children.” Sounds a bit like a modern fairy tale, doesn’t it?

