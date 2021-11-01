Ryan Reynolds celebrated Hugh Jackman’s birthday with a funny video

If you still haven’t noticed, Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman they are two BFFs who love to troll each other.

Hugh turned 53 on October 12th and the 44-year-old colleague didn’t miss the chance to make us smile with a new funny tease!

He posted a short video on TikTok, where at first he stares at the camera while an inscription reads: “Watch, I’m not telling you how to celebrate Hugh Jackman’s birthday. So you don’t tell me“.

In the background you can hear “A Million Dreams“, the film song of the birthday boy The Greatest Showman, and at one point Ryan Reynolds lowers the frame until it shows some very nice socks with the colleague’s face on them!

Even the caption is super ironic: “Socks to be Hugh“, or a play on words between” Socks “, socks, and” Sucks “, sucks.

See for yourself here on the TikTok account by Ryan Reynolds.

Hugh Jackman – getty images

For more than ten years Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have been the protagonists of a nice feud, in which they pretend they can’t stand each other and troll each other (sometimes with the help of the other BFF Jake Gyllenhaal).

Hugh himself had told exactly how this false quarrel was born: it’s about Ryan’s ex-wife, Scarlett Johansson!

ph: getty images