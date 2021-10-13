Ryan Reynolds celebrates his friend with a silly video on TikTok

Ryan Reynolds’ video celebrating Hugh Jackman is already viral on TikTok

The friendship between Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman is one of the most popular of the star system. The “feud” between the two actors has now become legendary and has been going on for several years, since they shared the screen of X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Since then, the two have been swapping funny pictures online, as evidenced by the latest video shared by Reynolds on the occasion of the birthday friend. In the video in question – published on TikTok – the interpreter of Deadpool shows Jackman’s face socks, with the song playing in the background A million dreams, extrapolated from the soundtrack of The greatest Showman. A thought as stupid as it is brilliant.

no ones doing it like ryan reynolds pic.twitter.com/vZ3cEDpRUD – skye ☾ (@ NOM0URNERS) October 13, 2021

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman actually support each other very much as far as their own is concerned careers. Recently, for example, Jackman supported his friend in the promotional campaign for his latest starring film, Free Guy- Hero for play, and also appeared in a very small cameo, voicing a masked player in one of the first scenes. The two actors are also currently busy with new projects. Ryan Reynolds just shot the new Netflix blockbuster – Red Notice – alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Jhonson and Gal Gadot and will soon be busy on the set of Deadpool 3. Jackman, on the other hand, will return to Broadway in 2022 with The Music Man and recently wrapped filming on The Son, new project by Florian Zeller, director and screenwriter of The Father – film that earned Sir Anthony Hopkins the second Oscar.

In addition to Hugh Jackman’s birthday, therefore, there is much more to celebrate. Who knows if in the next projects of both there will be room to insert their playful rivalry, as already happened in Deapool 2. We just have to wait to find out. In the meantime, we hope that many more fun videos will be published.