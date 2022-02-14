Ryan Reynolds celebrates with some photos the sixth anniversary of the first Deadpool (which Hugh Jackman offends)

Hugh Jackman doesn’t find the first Deadpool movie released in February 2016 that special.

As you well know, the contribution of Ryan Reynolds for the Deadpool it was fundamental: in addition to having paid the writers out of his own pocket for the very early stages of development, the actor had “accidentally” released the very first test footage of the film online, which caused fans to discuss widely on social media.

All of this pushed the Fox to continue with the production, giving the “green light” to the first historical film on Deadpool released on February 14, 2016, which thanks to his rating pushed to the limit was a source of inspiration for other films (for example Logan, but also Gambit).

Yesterday the sixth anniversary of the release of the film was celebrated and to celebrate it, Reynolds has posted some behind-the-scenes photos online with director Tim Miller and writers, as well as some never-before-released shots from the set.

For the occasion, Hugh Jackman commented his friend’s post, writing “it’s not that special” and fueling a “feud” that has been going on for several years now (needless to say but he’s joking, the two are great friends and tease each other all the time).

Source