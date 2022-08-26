Ryan Reynolds collects the best moments with Blake Lively

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds They have been married for more than ten years and have three daughters together. Since they met on the set of a movie, marriage has given us romantic moments like Ryan’s speech or funny ones like the constant jokes they make on each other. The ‘Gossip Girl’ actress has just turned 35 and her husband has decided to share a compilation of their best moments together with her 44 million followers.

In the carousel of photos, Ryan has included several ‘selfies’ of them either romantic dinner, at the MET gala, walking or simply at home. To this he has also added images of Blake alone with his incredible ‘looks’ before attending some events. Jokes are not lacking in marriage and the actor has also added a photo in which he appears Blake with a lettuce on his face while sleeping. There is no doubt that, in addition to being successful and handsome, they are a fun couple overflowing with love.

“Happy birthday, @blakelively. You are spectacular. I’m not sure if you were born or invented. Also, thank you for urging me to leave the house from time to time,” the actor wrote as a title and his wife replied in comments: “My boy” along with emoticons of hearts and smiley faces. Blake began celebrating his birthday at the beginning of month con a trip to Disneyland with her sister Robyn Lively and now she is enjoying the last moments of summer and she made it known on her Instagram account with a bikini pose.

We can’t wait to see the couple celebrate their 11th wedding anniversary this coming September, but for now, happy birthday, Blake!