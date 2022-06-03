Ryan Reynolds could appear in the last season of ‘Stranger Things’

The fourth season of ‘stranger things‘ is a total hit on Netflix. The series has broken viewing records and is undoubtedly shaping up to be one of the biggest franchises on the streaming platform. But the best of all is that there is still a season to go and the famous actor could appear in this Ryan Reynolds.

The executive producer and director of ‘stranger things‘ Shawn Levy commented that Ryan Reynolds He would fit right in with the cast, which includes the talented David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown and Winona Ryder.

In an interview, Shawn Levy stressed that this idea is nothing to write home about because, in addition, personally meeting Ryan Reynolds and he is one of his trusted men. It should be noted that both have worked together on ‘Free guy’, ‘The adam project’ and the next ‘Deadpool 3’.

“I want to see a cameo from Ryan Reynolds on anything,” Levy told The Hollywood Reporter. “The truth is that my career over the last half decade has been defined by ‘Stranger Things’ and my collaborations with Ryan, so it would be deeply amazing but satisfying to see my two worlds collide and work together,” he added.

‘STRANGER THINGS’: THE FILM THAT INSPIRED THE FOURTH SEASON

Although he has not confirmed it, fans are already delusional because if there is a king of cameos, that is Blake Lively’s husband. Let’s remember that Reynolds She has made surprise appearances in ‘A million ways to die in the west’, ‘Ted’, and Taylor Swift’s ‘You need to calm down’ music video.

