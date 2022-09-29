Ryan Reynolds’ ‘Deadpool 3’ Has a Shocking Connection to Taylor Swift

The Swifties remember it all too well. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Ryan Reynolds‘ Dead Pool 3 teaser has a surprising connection with Taylor Swiftfrom the short film “All Too Well”.

Proposal star, 45, posted a video on Tuesday, September 27, announcing that Hugh Jackman would reprise his role as Wolverine in the upcoming sequel. While many Marvel fans were busy pondering the logistics of Wolverine’s return – the character passed away at the end of 2017 Logan – many hardcore Swifties were distracted by the familiar location.

“Help, he’s in the house too well,” a social media user tweeted on Tuesday, later adding that he also appeared to be walking through “the folk forest,” where Swift, 32, apparently shot the album cover for its July 2020 release. “He lives in the house too well? ? » another user wrote. “These deadpool x taylor crossovers will never stop.”

A third Twitter user summarizes the general reaction to Reynolds’ announcement video: “Marvel Fans [are] lose your mind because the wolverine will be in it Dead Pool 3 while at the same time, the Swifties are losing their minds because the ad was filmed in the “All Too Well” house.

Fans of the 10-minute music video, which Swift wrote and directed herself, easily spotted the same staircase and blue built-in bookcase that featured in Dylan O’Brienthe character’s house. Later in the clip, Reynolds moves into the kitchen, which appears to have the same refrigerator as the Teen Wolf alum, 31, dances in front with Sadie sink.

Earlier this month, Blake Lively — who, like her husband, is a close friend of the “Style” singer — alluded to the shared location when she posted a photo of her and Reynolds posing in front of the house’s distinctive stained glass window. In the snapshot, the free guy The actor wears the same Deadpool costume he wears in the teaser clips.

The trio have long been open about their close friendship, with Reynolds and Lively, 35, pictured at Swift’s iconic 4th of July party in 2016. “It’s a problem I’ve had my whole life,” said said the founder of Aviation Gin. Weekly entertainment in 2020, referencing his seemingly grumpy face in several snapshots from the event. “If I’m not aware a photo is being taken, my natural resting face is that of a dying man. I didn’t know someone was taking a picture. Therefore, I was resting comfortably in my personality of a man whose soul is visibly leaving this earth.

The following year, the ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ singer featured the vocals of her friends’ eldest daughter, 7-year-old James, on her single ‘Gorgeous’.

“A little intro there, yeah,” Reynolds – who is currently expecting her fourth child with the Gossip Girl alum – says hello america in 2018 about the track. “It was a voice memo that ended up on a [Taylor Swift] song. It’s quite incredible. My daughter has a really, really terrible ego problem now after this song.

Swift also used the names of James and his younger sister, Inez, 5, in her song “Betty”, with the track’s title revealing the name of Lively and Reynolds’ third daughter, born in October 2019. nicknames were used throughout the fan-favorite song to describe a love triangle between three characters.

“I named all the characters in this story after my friends’ children, and I hope you like it!” the “Love Story” artist revealed in an August 2020 radio interview.

In 2021, Lively made her directorial debut with the Grammy winner’s “I Bet You Think About Me” music video. “Finally got to work with the brilliant, brave and wickedly funny @blakelively on her directorial debut. Join us as we toast and have a little hell,” Swift wrote via Instagram at the time.