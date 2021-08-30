Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot in a photo

Empire posted a new official image of Red Notice, the Netflix action directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, coming November 12th. In the image we can see the stars Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson And Gal Gadot…

The director said:

Speaking of charisma! I feel very, very lucky. It feels like a bit of a cheat to have all three together in the same shot. Alchemy does not come from writing or directing, it comes from casting. You have it or you don’t. And these guys have something special.

Of Red Notice we haven’t seen a trailer yet, but an official image has already been released a few weeks ago.

The film

Red Notice is written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, author of Skyscraper And One and a half spy. At the heart of the global adventure are “the greatest art thief in the world, the greatest tracker, the greatest scammer”. The Rock plays an Interpol agent tasked with catching the most sought after international art thief. The title’s “Red Notice” is the code name with which Interpol classifies the most important reports on wanted criminals.