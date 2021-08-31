Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot ready for action in the new photo

A stellar cast for the highly anticipated Netflix movie Red Notice, due out in November

Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot finally together for an intense Netflix action movie, Red Notice, which is shown in a new official image released by Empire. All three stars seem resolute and ready for action in the unprecedented shot of the blockbuster, arriving on the well-known streaming service on November 12th.

The image – which shows Reynolds, Johnson and Gadot lined up in front of what looks like a renowned museum – is our first real official look at the Netflix movie. Red Notice he had already shown himself in various promotional photos, but none were actually from the film.

The film is set in the world of international art espionage and sees Dwayne Johnson as an FBI agent specializing in art heists, Gal Gadot is instead a mysterious figure in the art world and Ryan Reynolds plays the art thief. most wanted in the world. The title of the film, Red Notice, refers to the name of the Interpol notice that lists the names of people wanted for extradition, a global notice to hunt down and catch the world’s most wanted offenders.

The synopsis of the film, written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber (How do I sell my family, One and a half spy) reveals that: