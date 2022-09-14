Ryan Reynolds filmed his own colonoscopy and shared the result to raise awareness: “They found me a polyp”

Ryan Reynolds He usually gives various uses to his social networks. Like most of his colleagues, he uses them to promote his projects, show a glimpse of his daily and family life with his wife Blake Lively and their children Inez, Betty and James, and also to show off his characteristic humor. However, this Tuesday the Canadian actor He surprised his followers with a very particular message about his health, with which he tried to raise awareness about the importance of controls for the early detection of colorectal cancer.

On his Instagram account, Reynolds, who is also vice president of the Welsh football club Wrexham Association Football Club, shared a video he made in conjunction with colon cancer awareness organization Lead from Behind and Colorectal Cancer Alliance, in which gave an account of his own experience with the procedure of colonoscopy.

According to the actor in the clip, it all started with a bet he made to his colleague and also manager of Wrexham, Rob McElhenney: if his friend learned to speak Welsh, he would film his colonoscopy. “ Rob and I both turned 45 this year and, you know, part of being this age is getting a colonoscopy. ”, Reynolds explained in the video. “ It’s a simple step that could literally, and I mean literally, save your life. ”, he added, sitting next to his friend, who was also speaking to the camera, but in Welsh.

And then the clip began with Reynolds’ tour of the health center. In the first part, he is seen checking into NYU Langone Health, the health center where the colonoscopy was performed. “Normally, I wouldn’t film a medical procedure and share it. But this is a study that can literally save lives, “warns the actor. Once he is ready, waiting on his stretcher, doctor Jonathan LaPook appears, in charge of carrying out the study.

After a fade to black, Reynolds is seen waking up from anesthesia, and then LePook analyzing the images of the study, which showed the existence of a polyp “extremely subtle” on the right side of the actor’s colon. “This was potentially a lifesaver for you,” the doctor explains to his star patient. “That is exactly why this study is necessary,” explained the doctor.

According to the American Cancer Society, “there is no sure way to prevent colorectal cancer,” but there are several things people can do to reduce their risk. The main one, precisely, is the realization ofa colorectal cancer screening test. The purpose is that, through the study, doctors look for signs of cancer in people without symptoms. According to scientific data, from the moment the first abnormal cells begin to develop into polyps, it generally takes between 10 and 15 years to develop into colorectal cancer.

“ You are interrupting the natural history of a disease or a process that could have ended up turning into cancer and causing all sorts of problems ”, explained LaPook. “Instead, we were not only able to diagnose the polyp, but we can remove it. No one would know he had this, but Reynolds reached the age of screening, 45, had a routine test, and there you have it. That is why people need to do this analysis. This saves lives, pure and simple”, added the doctor.

In the second part of the video, McElhenney is also seen preparing to undergo a colonoscopy. In her case, the study was also revealing: the doctors found three small polyps, which they said were not a big problem and were able to remove them. Towards the end, Reynolds summed up his pride in having paid his bet and thus contributing to reporting on something that, in the words of the protagonist of deadpool, “It will definitely save lives.”