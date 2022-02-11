Ryan Reynolds gave Hugh Jackman two portraits of himself

The revival is taking place on Broadway these daysThe Music Mantheatrical musical of 1957, and Hugh Jackman plays the protagonist, Harold Mill. For the Australian actor, theater is nothing new, indeed, his debut was right on the stage, even before the big screen. His first film role was in the role of Wolverine in the first X-Men (2000) by Bryan Singer.

And as evidence of Hugh Jackman’s leading role on the stage there is a famous cameo ne The Night at the Museum 3 (2014) by the Australian actor, where he parodies himself as both a stage actor and Wolverine.

Beyond this, for The Music Man Hugh Jackman has received compliments from his fans, and from many actors and friends, including Ryan Reynolds. We all know how the actor who plays Deadpool is not new to jokes and pranks of all kinds, and even on this occasion he did not fail to demonstrate his irony: in fact, Reynolds to compliment the show gave Hugh Jackman not one, but two portraits of himself.

Ryan Reynolds’ paintings

The “double” gift he received from his friend was shown by Hugh Jackman himself on his Instagram profile. In fact, the Australian actor a few hours ago made a post to thank his friends for the gifts received on the occasion of his show on Broadway: friends who gave him “flowers, champagne and compliments made from the heart”; and then, “there he is“

Among the photos posted by Jackman there are just the two paintings that Reynolds gave him, in which the same actor from Deadpool is portrayed. In one of the two paintings, attached, there is a small post-it used as a “note” by Reynolds himself, in which it says:

Hugh, good luck with your little show. I will look at you

That Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman were great friends is pretty well known; as evidence of their relationship there is one of the moments that has become one of meme most famous of 2018. We refer to famous photo in which the actor who plays Deadpool wears a funny sweater, together with Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Source: [1]