Ryan Reynolds greeted Blake Lively on his birthday with a message that drove his fans crazy

Ryan Reynolds surprised locals and strangers by congratulating to his partner Blake Lively for his birthday through a sweet and romantic post on Instagram.

The message caused many of his followers to “melt” with love, since the actor also published some unpublished photographs of both.

“Happy birthday Blake Lively. You are spectacular. I’m not sure if you were born or invented. Also, thank you for urging me to get out of the house once in a while.”wrote the actor, causing an almost immediate response from Lively herself, who wrote: “My boy”along with several red heart emojis.

The fans were delighted with the posting and it was noted in more than five million likes or “likes” that accumulates so far, in addition to the hundreds of comments that they left in which they praise their relationship and chemistry.

Thanks to Reynolds, different facets of the couple were revealed, both in their daily and home life, as well as in a slightly more professional one, one in which they even attend other types of more formal events, including the Met Gala.

Ryan Reynolds’ post to congratulate his wife Blake Lively @vancityreynolds/Instagram

The fans were quick to react. On the one hand, there were the celebrities who took advantage of the comments section to congratulate “Serena Van der Woodsen” (her remembered character in gossip-girl) and wish him a good day, while on the other the fans who melted with love when they saw the publication stood out.

“He finally posted a decent photo for his birthday”, “King and queen”, “My favorite couple”, “This man has already won”, “Goodbye, this is too much tenderness for me in one night, they are unreal”, “Sun and Moon. Made for each other”, “This is actually a beautiful tribute. You did not troll her, you did not make fun of her or anything ”, were some of the reactions that were read on the social network. And it is that the couple loves to make jokes between them, so it is usual that on these types of dates they publish his worst photographs for the celebration.

The happy birthday post was given a day after the last appearance on social networks of the also businesswoman, where shared a bikini photo with the caption: “Summer lovin’…had so much fun”to refer to the song “Summer Nights” from the hit movie grease. In the photograph, she wears a two-piece swimsuit that she adorned with a loose hairstyle on the side and the smile that characterizes her.

The photo of Blake Lively in which Ryan Reynolds was present @blakelively/Instagram

There, Reynolds took the opportunity to intervene with a joke that revealed where that photograph had been taken. “Wrexham is the Ibiza of Wales”, a comment in which she gave a clue as to what would have been the place where the actress turned another year of life.

In addition to the details about his celebration, the publication was taken as a tribute to Olivia Newton-John, the protagonist of grease who passed away a few weeks ago because of cancer. Blake joined the dozens of celebrities who mourned the death of who at some point gave life to Sandy.