Ryan Reynolds has been mistaken for Ben Affleck for years in a NY pizzeria

Ryan Reynolds said he is often mistaken for two of his colleagues: Ryan Gosling and Ben Affleck.

Well yes: even among world-famous and universally known stars, the thing that usually happens to us mere mortals can happen during the holidays, when the elderly great-aunt mistakes us for the cousin or the sister …

But in a few days, during the Christmas lunch in which the octogenarian relative on duty will invariably call you by the name of another diner, do not be too angry: just think that even Ryan Reynolds is condemned to the same treatment …

The actor told on the occasion of a guest on the podcast Dear Hank and John that Ben Affleck has believed in a New York pizzeria that he frequents regularly for years. And he lets him believe it, like a good joker he is …

“They think I’m Ben Affleck and they ask me how is JLo and I say, ‘Well, great.’ I’ll take the pizza and go away ”, he said amid general hilarity.

Yet Reynolds should be a very well known and therefore immediately recognizable face.

Il divo is in fact a veteran of the enormous success of his latest Netflix film, Red Notice, which to date is the most watched film ever on the digital platform, globally.

It has surpassed 328 million hours of views, according to data provided by the streaming platform itself.