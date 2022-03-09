Ryan Reynolds has told how the death of his father has influenced him in his latest film

Ryan Reynolds He has been chaining projects for several years that are overwhelming both at the box office and on streaming services. dead pool He returned the affection of the public, but before playing the loudmouth mercenary, the actor was not characterized by choosing correctly the projects in which to participate. After several years floundering due to irregular productions, Reynolds found in the thug comedy the perfect tone to dazzle fans and critics. However, behind this idealization of leading a life in which humor waves in every corner as a flag, the truth is that behind his latest project there is a somewhat sad background: the death of his father.

next March 11, Reynolds will premiere the adam project. A tape that prolongs its idyll with Netflix after 6 in the shadow and Red alert, in which his character travels back in time meeting his 13-year-old self. The film is the interpreter’s second collaboration with director Shawn Levy, a duo that emerged triumphant from the summer box office with FreeGuy. But what is really essential in it is that the moment in the past to which Reynolds travels is key, because at that point in his fictional adolescence, his father has just passed away. To stage and interpret that, the actor has spoken about how the death of his own father in reality influenced him for this new story:

“There is a line there that is from my real life, which is that children always return to their mothers and that happened to me when my father passed away”Ryan Reynolds told Entertainment Weekly, pointing out that he is one of four children and that they all somehow returned to their mother.

For his part, Levy underpinned one of the key ideas of the adam project: “There are some ideas in the film that we all yearn for. Forgive your parents through understanding your parents and make peace with your old self. All of us have been that child who wondered if everything was going to be alright (…) So, this film has to explore a lot of what I think hypothetical human collectives are like.”

The main cast of The Adam Project is rounded out by Walker Scobellwho plays his young version, Mark Ruffalo his stepfather, Jennifer Garner in the role of mother and Zoë Saldana like his girlfriend from the future.