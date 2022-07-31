Ryan Reynolds’ hilarious response to Blake Lively’s negative marriage rumors

ads

Ryan Reynolds is undoubtedly the king of internet trolls, and his response to rumors that he was ending his marriage to his wife, Blake Lively, took the cake. The most reassuring part of the story is that, through the sarcasm, it could be clearly seen that the couple was not even contemplating separation, let alone divorce.

Relationship and marriage of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds (L) and Blake Lively attend the New York Premiere of “The Adam Project” on February 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic)

Reynolds and Lively met in 2010 when they were filming the movie Green Lantern. At the time, the former was married to Scarlett Johansson, while the latter was in a relationship with Penn Badgley. The couples subsequently parted ways, leaving the two actors single and therefore free to see each other. The chance meetings and dates they had as simple friends prepared them for better things to come.

It didn’t take long for Reynolds to realize that Lively was the woman he needed in his life. In 2012, they got married. Together, they have three daughters: James, Inez, and Betty.

Ryan Reynolds’ response to divorce rumors

In show business, no celebrity can escape divorce rumors. And Reynolds is no exception. On March 31, 2018, International Business Times, Indian Edition, published an article stating: “dead pool Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively struggle to spend ‘quality time'”.

A source stated: “For the past few years, Ryan has been working out of town while Blake stays home with the kids. The distance between them has taken its toll,” however, the rumors were unfounded. And Reynolds quickly replied in his usual sarcastic and cheeky way: “I wish. I could use some time to myself,” he tweeted.

Shortly after the divorce rumors, the actor appeared on the red carpet of a silent placeaccompanied by his wife and mother. The event brought the talk back, thanks to ET’s headline declaring, “Ryan Reynolds joins Blake Lively and his mom on the red carpet after shutting down split rumors.”

In response, Reynolds jokingly tweeted again. “We will never part,” he wrote in Twitter. “She will always be my mom. It doesn’t matter how much cabbage I smoke with her skater friends.

From how he responds to rumors, it’s clear that Reynolds knows how to keep audiences entertained. But that’s not the only way he shows the cheeky side of him. He and Lively love to mess with each other for their fans.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are dedicated to each other and their marriage

Aside from their goofy social media posts, Reynolds and Lively consider each other best friends and partners. “Falling in love is great, but do they like each other? That’s the question you need to ask yourself, you know, before you start,” Reynolds told ET. “We have always liked each other. We grow together. We learn from each other. So yeah, I’m lucky to have a friend in that.”

It’s safe to say that Reynolds and Lively exemplify how we should treat relationships: have fun, be friends first, but never take each other for granted.

